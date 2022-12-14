Petrol prices dip to lowest level since September 2021

The average price of fuel has dropped by around more than 10 per cent across Ireland. Photograph: PA Wire

The average price of a litre of petrol is now the lowest it has been since September 2021, while diesel prices have dropped to their lowest level since the war in Ukraine began, according to the latest AA fuel survey.

The average price of a litre of petrol is now €1.60, a 17 cent (9.8 per cent) drop since last month. The average price for a litre of diesel is now €1.74, a 22c fall (11.3 per cent) compared to November.

The average price of fuel has dropped by around more than 10 per cent across Ireland, according to the AA, which said offers “some respite for motorists as they head into the festive season”.

Paddy Comyn, AA Ireland’s Head of Communications, said the latest price reductions “come at a good time for motorists, hauliers and commercial operators alike”.

“There is no firm indication on how long these prices will last, but for now, they give consumers some slight respite against ever-increasing prices,” he said.