Weather: Temperatures remain ‘very cold’ as frost and ice expected for most of the week

A couple walk in Dungannon Park, Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland. Freezing temperatures are set to remain across Northern Ireland this week, according to forecasters. Photograph: PA Wire

Met Éireann said temperatures are expected to remain “very cold” this morning with freezing fog patches still over the northern half of the country.

While the temperatures dipped below minus 5 degrees in many areas on Monday evening, daytime temperatures are expected to be between minus 1 and 4 degrees.

Snow covered houses in Glencree in the Wicklow Mountains on Monday Photograph: PA/Damien Storan

The coldest temperature on the island on Monday was recorded at minus 9 degrees in Katesbridge, Co Down. In the Republic, the coldest temperature was recorded in Athenry, Co Galway, dropping to minus 7.2 degrees.

READ MORE

Met Éireann said that frost and ice will persist through much of the day and there will be patches of rain in the southwest, falling as sleet or snow in places away from the coast, causing hazardous driving conditions. A status yellow weather warning for low temperatures and ice remains in place – and a status yellow freezing fog warning has been issued for Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath until 10am on Tuesday.

Possible impacts include treacherous conditions on paths and roads, travel and potential supply disruption, potential for burst water pipes and damage to engines, increased risk to the vulnerable, animal welfare issues and slack winds over land leading to reduced power generation.

Met Éireann senior forecaster Gerry Murphy told Morning Ireland on RTE Radio 1, that the deep freeze is likely to continue until later in the week.

Mr Murphy said that the fog proved to be the most significant obstacle for drivers yesterday.

“It was also a very cold day with ice in many areas and a significant feature of yesterday was that in terms of maximum temperatures it actually recorded across the network the coldest day since 2010,” he said. “In Ballyhaise in Co Cavan the temperature didn’t rise above minus 3.1 degrees across the day and that was the coldest day time temperature since 2010.”

Mr Murphy said for most of the country it is going to be another dry day and it will remain very cold over the coming days.

“The night time temperatures are still going to drop to minus 7 possibly minus 8 on a couple of the nights. We don’t anticipate that the fog is going to be as much of a problem as it was yesterday,” he said.

“But really for the most part dry but very cold, severe frost and ice on the roads. Then as you move in to Friday some wintry showers returning to the west. Some rain and sleet possibly for a time on Saturday and at the moment it does look like we will see milder air pushing up on Sunday bringing with it rain and possibly some sleet and snow as well.”

A total of 73 flights in and out of Dublin Airport were cancelled yesterday, mainly due to problems at London airports. Dublin Airport is open and fully operational today but the weather disruption in the UK is continuing to impact on flights with 18 cancellations so far.

Dublin Airport is open and fully operational today. Weather disruption in the UK continues to impact on flight schedules, with 8 outbound flights & 10 inbound flights cancelled so far. Passengers due to fly are advised to contact their airline for info regarding their flight. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/96sG2L6Msf — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 13, 2022

Irish Rail said all scheduled services are planning to operate as normal today and other transport providers were not reporting any delays.

Elsewhere, parts of the UK continue to be beset by snow and ice on Tuesday after the Met Office provisionally recorded the coldest night and day of the year on Monday.

Braemer, in Aberdeenshire, was the coldest place in the UK, recording a low of minus 15.7 and a high of minus 9.3, the lowest minimum temperature since February 2021 and the lowest maximum in 12 years.

The Met Office has issued a yellow snow and ice warning covering northern Scotland and northeast England from midnight on Tuesday until noon on Thursday.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said there will be heavy snow in some places again on Tuesday.

“Coming into force at midnight tonight all the way through to lunchtime on Thursday, (there is a) large snow and ice warning covering the northeast of England, the whole sort of northern portion of Scotland, as well as the Highlands and islands,” he said.

He said there could be “as much as 15 to 20 centimetres of snow accumulating over high ground”.

A woman walks through an avenue of trees covered in snow in Greenwich Park, southeast London. Snow and ice have swept across parts of the UK, with cold wintry conditions set to continue for days. Photograph: PA Wire

Mr Claydon said northern Scotland could record even colder temperatures on Tuesday after breaking the record for the coldest night of the year on Monday.

“We saw minus 15 last night. We could see similar or potentially even colder tonight under clear skies with that snowfall lying in some places.

“So a very cold night there but also broadly very cold across the whole of the UK, with widespread freezing conditions.”

Meanwhile, three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 died after falling into an icy lake in Solihull on Sunday afternoon.

A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Richard Stanton, area commander for West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We know that the weather forecast for the next few days is expected to be bitterly cold. Please, adults and children alike, stay away from open water. Under no circumstances venture on to ice regardless how thick or safe you think this ice may be.” – Additional reporting: PA