Man (30s) dies after two-vehicle crash in Co Waterford

Gardaí remain at the scene on the N25 in Newtown, which is currently closed pending a technical examination. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man (30s) has died following at two-vehicle collision in Co Waterford on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí said the driver and sole occupant of the car was fatally injured as a result of the crash. It is understood the driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí remain at the scene on the N25 in Newtown, which is currently closed pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N25 in the area of Newtown between 1.15pm-1.40pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tramore Garda station on 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.