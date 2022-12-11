Coveney pledges support to communities housing Ukrainians amid concern

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the Government was liaising closely with the Ukrainian ambassador, Gerasko Larysa, on the challenges facing refugees. Photograph: PA

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has pledged the Government will continue to work hard to explain to local communities why they are being asked to cater for Ukrainians fleeing war amid growing concern among some about the numbers arriving in their areas.

Mr Coveney said about 65,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Ireland since Russia invaded Ukraine in February and while the number arriving here had slowed down in recent weeks, he expects about 66,000-67,000 Ukrainians will have come to Ireland by the end of the year.

“It’s important that the Government continues to work hard with communities around the country to make sure that Ukrainian families coming here are warmly welcomed and that people understand the context of what is happening – that these are people who are fleeing war.

“Nearly 8 million Ukrainians have had to flee the war because of brutal aggression from Russia where civilians, women and children are being targeted in this war, both in terms of missiles and bombs, but also because of the infrastructure of the country which is being deliberately targeted.

“That is making living in Ukraine almost impossible in the temperatures that we are now facing, so this is a war effort for Ireland; it’s not perfect but I hope when this war is over Ireland will be able to look back and say we responded with solidarity and generosity to a people who needed our help.”

Speaking in Bandon, Co Cork, where he delivered an oration to mark the centenary of the killing of pro-Treaty TD Sean Hales on December 7th, 1922, Mr Coveney said the Government was liaising closely with the Ukrainian ambassador, Gerasko Larysa, on the challenges facing refugees.

He said both Ms Larysa and the Ukrainian community in Ireland were well aware of the pressures in terms of finding suitable accommodation in the midst of a housing shortage, but both were hugely appreciative of the efforts being made by both the Irish State and local communities.

Asked about the fact that some Ukrainian refugees in Clare were living in tented accommodation when temperatures were dropping well below 0 degrees, Mr Coveney said this should not be happening and the Government was working to ensure such conditions are eliminated.

“We’re working hard to make sure all Ukrainians that come to Ireland are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve; of course we have managed a huge number over a relatively short period of time but there is no excuse to be in tents, even if they are large tents with heating systems.”

Asked if he was worried about concerns in some communities over refugee numbers being exploited by right-wing groups, Mr Coveney said there would always be a small minority opposed to immigration, but he believed most people were supportive when the issues are clearly explained.

“We need to be generous and we need to work hard at this and we need to show solidarity, but we also need to work with our own communities locally so they can understand why they are being asked to share their communities with people coming from abroad.