At least one killed in helicopter crash in Co Kildare

Aircraft reportedly went into a ‘nosedive’ before landing in field near Kilcullen

The helicopter came down in a field in Kennycourt, about 6km southeast of Kilcullen, just before 3pm on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Conor Gallagher
Sun Dec 11 2022 - 20:07

At least one person is believed to have been killed in a helicopter crash in Co Kildare.

The privately owned aircraft came down in a field in Kennycourt, about 6km southeast of Kilcullen, just before 3pm on Sunday.

The scene has been secured by gardaí ahead of an investigation by the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU).

There is a large amount of debris scattered around the field. The isolated location of the crash has made it difficult to carry out a preliminary assessment and further work has been suspended until daylight.

Authorities are still trying to establish how many people were on board.

One local told the Kildare Nationalist the aircraft, described by the AAIU as a “light helicopter” circled a few times before going into a nose-dive.

The AAIU said three of its inspectors have deployed to the site.

