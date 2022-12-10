Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh - St Patrick’ Church of Ireland The Third Sunday of Advent. Services at 10am Holy Communion (said; no sermon or hymns - traditional form), 11am Sung Eucharist (contemporary form) and 3:15pm Choral Evensong (sung). MON to SAT at 9:30am Morning Prayer (said). WEDNESDAY, as well as Saints and Holy Days at 9:30am Holy Communion, contemporary form. OPENING TIMES for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov- March) and until 5pm (April- Oct). Group tours must be pre- arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL BE most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services; or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City - Further information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral - Cathedral Church of St. Anne. On Sundays, the Cathedral is open for Choral Eucharist at (The Cathedral Church of St. Anne) 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. It is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm- 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1.00pm in the Hall. Visitors to St. Annes’ Cathedral are welcome to from Tuesday to Saturday at 10am- 4pm. (It will be closed to visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin City - Sung Eucharist is at 11am and Choral Evensong is at 3:30pm each Sunday. Weekday services are at 10am (Said Morning Prayer via webcam), 12 Noon (Said Peace Prayers via webcam), 12:45pm (Said Eucharist via webcam) and 5pm (Said Evening Prayer via webcam), and 6pm (Choral Evensong - Thursdays during choir term). ONCE UPON A CHRISTMAS EVENING from 8-10pm on Sunday 11th December. Ticketed event -see website for details. All are still welcome to join us online via webcam for our services. Visit christchurchcathedral.ie for further information. A warm welcome awaits you, The Very Revd Dermot Dunne, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral.

Cork City (St. Finn Barre’s) The Cathedral is open for public worship on Sundays. Other occasional services will continue to be streamed online. Sunday Services are 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 12 noon (Said Eucharist). The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

Derry/Londonderry (Saint Columb’s Cathedral) The Third Sunday of Advent. Services are at 8am (Holy Communion) 11am (Choral Eucharist on 1st and 3rd Sundays, and Coral Matins on 2nd and 4th Sundays) 4pm (Choral Evensong). The Daily Office is said at 10.30am Mon, Wed, Thur and Fri (The Litany) in The Baptistery. The Eucharist is celebrated on Tuesday at 10.30am in The Bishop William Alexander Chapel. CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT in First Derry Presbyterian Church on Sunday 11th Dec at 7:30pm. (For any changes to our regular services, please check the magazine online). www.stcolumbscathedral.org The Very Reverend Raymond Stewart, Dean

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick - Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity. CHRISTMAS CREASTIONS on Sat 10th Dec from 10:30am to 12:30pm. The Third Sunday of Advent, Sunday 11th December at 11:30am (Holy Communion). Thursday 8th December at 10am, with Holy Communion. Evening Prayer is Mon- Fri at 5pm. YOU ARE VERY WELCOME to visit Down Cathedral - Monday to Saturday, between 10am and 4pm and on Sundays between 1pm and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre, and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship - not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese - but for all those in Ireland, and beyond, who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is, in effect, a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information. Very Rev Henry Hull, Dean

Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh - St. Macartin’s Cathedral. Sunday 11th December - The Third Sunday of Advent. Services are at 9am and 11am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sundays and Morning Prayer on 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays. Family Service is on 4th Sunday). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. The Very Rev Kenneth R J Hall, Dean of St. Macartin’s Cathedral. For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

Limerick City (St Mary’s) Service of Worship is at 11:15am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Morning Prayer on 2nd and 4th). Morning Prayer is each Mon, Wed, Fri at Sat at 9am, and on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Service of Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10:30am. Join us online and visit www.saintmaryscathedral.ie for updates to our schedule. You will be most welcome The Very Revd Niall J. Sloane

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE THIRD SUNDAY OF ADVENT 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir Stanford in G, Stanford: A Song of Wisdom, Stanford: O for a closer walk with God, Preacher: The Revd K.M. Poulton, B.A., Prebendary of Swords. 15.15 CAROLS FOR ALL sung by the Cathedral Choir SUNG MATINS at 9.00 - Tuesday to Thursday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Thursday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Ardamine 10.15am (Carol Service) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Carol Service)

Christ Church Bray Sunday Service is at 11am and also available to view live stream at www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray. For full details of services please refer to our website www.christchurchbray.ie

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing. 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), Advent III. Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. The OPW Visitor Centre season has ended for the year.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue Saturday 10 December, 11.00, Liturgy of the Church of South India. Sunday 4 December, 11.30, Service of the Word (Advent II).

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount Sunday 11th December - Advent 3: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 14th December: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. Saturday 17th December: Community Carol Service 4 p.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

Zion Church, Rathgar Sunday 11th December - The Third Sunday of Advent. 10.30am Holy Baptism and Holy Communion, 9.00am Holy Communion 1. All welcome.

METHODIST

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services can also be accessed online at www.dlmc.org