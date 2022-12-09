Irish dancing body says 44 complaints to go before disciplinary panel

"These competitions are a key expression of Irish identity for so many and it’s critical that they are fair and seen to be fair," said Catherine Martin. Photograph: Liz Clayman/New York Times

An examination of complaints about cheating and other matters in Irish dancing competitions has concluded that 44 cases should proceed to a full disciplinary hearing, the Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) has said.

The Irish dancing organisation said an external investigation team led by retired Court of Appeal judge Michael Peart had provided an update on its progress having thoroughly examined all complaints, grievances and accompanying evidence.

The 44 cases that are to be examined further will come before an independent external disciplinary panel. The recruitment of experienced, external individuals for this panel is underway and will be finalised in due course, the CLRG said.

The announcement was welcomed by the Minister for Culture, Catherine Martin, who noted that it was important that public confidence was restored “in the fairness of Irish dancing competitions for children and young people. These competitions are a key expression of Irish identity for so many and it’s critical that they are fair and seen to be fair.”

READ MORE

Mr Justice Peart and his team were appointed following allegations of competition fixing in the sometimes highly competitive world of Irish dancing.