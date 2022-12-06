Teenager in ‘critical’ condition in hospital following Tipperary motorway crash

A man in his late teens is in “critical” condition in hospital following a road crash in Co Tipperary on Monday night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the incident on the M7 motorway shortly after 9pm.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the crash on the westbound lanes of the M7, between junction 26 and Junction 27, Nenagh and Birdhill.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, who is in his late teens, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. His condition is understood to be critical.

READ MORE

The scene will be examined on Tuesday morning by Garda investigators, and traffic diversions are in place.

The M7 motorway is closed from junction 26 (Nenagh) to junction 27 (Birdhill) with a diversion to the R445 (Old N7) in place.

Road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the area at the time of the incident are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067 50450, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.