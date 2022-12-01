Woman killed in Co Kerry road incident

Gardaí in Killarney are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash on the Rock Road. File photograph: The Irish Times

A woman died in a road incident in Co Kerry on Wednesday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the Rock Road in Killarney at about 5.40pm on Wednesday. The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rock Road was closed on Wednesday night as Garda investigators examined the scene, and local diversions were put in place.

Gardaí in Killarney are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling in the vicinity of Rock Road between 5.15pm and 5.45pm and who have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.