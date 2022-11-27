Two pedestrians killed in Dublin and Galway road incidents

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Dublin. File photograph: PA

Two pedestrians have been killed in incidents in Dublin and Galway early on Sunday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted after a car struck a man in Dublin at around 1am.

The man, in his 30s, was taken from the scene at Poppintree Park Lane West in Ballymun to the Mater hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses. Road users with camera footage, including dashcam, who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Elsewhere, a man, in his mid-40s, died after he was hit by a car on the N83 at Cahervoley, Cummer near Tuam, Co Galway, shortly after 12.30am.

He was taken from the scene to University Hospital Galway (UHG), where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a man in his 30s, did not require hospital treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.