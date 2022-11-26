Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh - St Patrick’s Church of Ireland The First Sunday of Advent. Services at 10am Holy Communion (said; no sermon or hymns - traditional form), 11am Sung Eucharist (contemporary form) and 3:15pm Choral Evensong (sung). MON to SAT at 9:30am Morning Prayer (said). WEDNESDAY, as well as Saints and Holy Days at 9:30am Holy Communion, contemporary form. OPENING TIMES for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov- March) and until 5pm (April- Oct). Group tours must be pre- arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL BE most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services; or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City - Further information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks- cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral - Cathedral Church of St. Anne. On Sundays, the Cathedral is open for Choral Eucharist at (The Cathedral Church of St. Anne) 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. It is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm- 1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1.00pm in the Hall. Visitors to St. Annes Cathedral are welcome to from Tuesday to Saturday at 10am- 4pm. (It will be closed to visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin City - Sung Eucharist is at 11am and Choral Evensong is at 3:30pm each Sunday. Weekday services are at 10am (Said Morning Prayer via webcam), 12 Noon (Said Peace Prayers via webcam), 12:45pm (Said Eucharist via webcam) and 5pm (Said Evening Prayer via webcam), and 6pm (Choral Evensong - Thursdays during choir term). ALL ARE STILL WELCOME to join us online via webcam for our services. Visit christchurchcathedral.ie for further information. A warm welcome awaits you, The Very Revd Dermot Dunne, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral.

Cork City (St. Finn Barre’s) The Cathedral is open for public worship on Sundays. Other occasional services will continue to be streamed online. Sunday Services are 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 12 noon (Said Eucharist). The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

Derry/Londonderry (Saint Columb’s Cathedral) The First Sunday of Advent. Services are at 8am (Holy Communion) 11am (Choral Eucharist on 1st and 3rd Sundays, and Coral Matins on 2nd and 4th Sundays) 4pm (Choral Evensong). The Daily Office is said at 10.30am Mon, Wed, Thur and Fri (The Litany) in The Baptistery. The Eucharist is celebrated on Tuesday at 10.30am in The Bishop William Alexander Chapel. (For any changes to our regular services, please check the magazine online). www.stcolumbscathedral.org The Very Reverend Raymond Stewart, Dean

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick - Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity. The First Sunday of Advent, Sunday 27th November at 11:30am (Holy Communion). Thursday 1st December at 10am, with Holy Communion. Evening Prayer is Mon- Fri at 5pm. YOU ARE VERY WELCOME to visit Down Cathedral - Monday to Saturday, between 10am and 4pm and on Sundays between 1pm and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre, and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship - not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese - but for all those in Ireland, and beyond, who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is, in effect, a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information. Very Rev Henry Hull, Dean

Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. St. Macartin’s Cathedral. Sunday 27th November - The First Sunday of Advent. Services are at 9am and 11am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sundays and Morning Prayer on 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays. Family Service is on 4th Sunday). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. The Very Rev Kenneth R J Hall, Dean of St. Macartins Cathedral. For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

Limerick City (St. Mary’s) Service of Worship is at 11:15am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Morning Prayer on 2nd and 4th). Morning Prayer is each Mon, Wed, Fri at Sat at 9am, and on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Service of Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10:30am. Join us online and visit www.saintmaryscathedral.ie for updates to our schedule. You will be most welcome The Very Revd Niall J. Sloane

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE FIRST SUNDAY OF ADVENT 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Lay Vicars Choral Ives: Missa Brevis, Rawsthorne: Come my way, arr. Blackmore: Lo how a rose eer blooming, Preacher: The Revd M.T. Kingston, B.Sc., M.Sc., B.Th., Prebendary of Yagoe. 18.00 ADVENT PROCESSION sung by the Cathedral Choir with readings by Bryan Dobson SUNG MATINS at 9.00 - Tuesday to Thursday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

St Anne’s, Dawson Street, Dublin - Sunday Service is at 11am (alternately Matins and Eucharist) with full choir. Christians of all traditions are welcome to participate in all services and to receive the sacrament of Holy Communion. Saint Annes is currently open Wednesday to Friday from 11am to 2pm for private prayer and visitors.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast, is located on University Street (near to Queens University) and Sunday Services are at 11:30am (St. Nicholas Church, Lisburn Road) and 7:30pm (ASC, University Street). We are proud to be hosting UniChurch Belfast every Sunday evening. This has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. Join us for tea and coffee afterwards. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

All Saints Church, Dublin - Eucharistic Service is at 9:30am each Sunday. On the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service at 10am. Wednesdays at 10am (Eucharistic Service). An evening service is held on the 2nd Sunday of each month (Wholeness and Healing Service). We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Rev. Norman McCausland. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information

Bailieborough Group of Parishes - we are a group of four Church of Ireland parishes around in Co Cavan. Our services are open to everyone in the community, and will take place at the following times: 9:30am at Shercock and 9:30am at Mullagh (Service and Sunday Club), 10:45am at Bailieborough (Service and Sunday Club) and 12 noon at Knockbride (Service Sunday Club). Tea and Coffee after each service (except Shercock). All welcome. For more information, find us on Facebook or at http://www.bailieborough.kilmore.anglican.org - Rector: Rev Ian Horner

Bangor Parish Church, Co. Down -The First Sunday of Advent. Traditional Service at 10am and Contemporary Service at 11:30am; with refreshments served between each service. There is also a 7pm Service for Young Adults. We are located at the junction of Hamilton Road and Castle Street, Bangor, Co Down. For more information, visit: bangorparishchurch.org.uk

Christ Church Bray Sunday Service is at 11am and also available to view live stream at www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray. For full details of services please refer to our website www.christchurchbray.ie

Crinken Church, (St. James). Bray, Co Wicklow. The First Sunday of Advent. Sunday 27th November at 11am. Rector, Trevor Stevenson. We seek to honour God and share the love of Jesus in our community in the power of the Holy Spirit. We are located on the old Dublin Road, half- way between Bray and Shankill. For more information, visit; https://crinken.com

Enniscorthy and Monart (Union of Parishes). Co. Wexford. The First Sunday of Advent, 27th November. St. Pauls Church, Templescoby at 9am (Holy Communion). St. Peters Church, Monart at 10:15am (Family Service), and St. Marys Church, Enniscorthy at 11:30am (Morning Prayer). SATURDAY 26th November at St. Pauls Church, Clone at 7pm (Holy Communion). Midweek Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10.30am in St. Marys Church. ALL WELCOME. Rev Canon Nicola Halford. For further details, visit our website at www.enniscorthymonart.com

Immanuel Church, Dublin City, meets every Sunday at 11am in the Irish Church Missions building, 28 Bachelors Walk, Dublin 1. We extend a warm welcome to people from every race and nation and background. Pastor Kieron Lynch. For more details, visit: www.immanuelchurchdublin.org

Kill O The Grange, Dublin, is an evangelical church, belonging to the Church of Ireland, and rooted in the community. Services are on Sundays at 9:30am (Holy Communion), 10:15am for Coffee, Fellowship and Prayer (School Car Park), and 11am (indoor Gathering). Wednesdays at 10:30am (Holy Communion Service). We are also open on Thursdays for private prayer from 10am to 12 noon. Visit http://kotg.ie to find out more. Rev. Alan Breen

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing. 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday), Advent season begins. Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. The OPW Visitor Centre season has ended for the year.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word (Advent). 12.00 Craft and Cake Fair, St Catherines National School. Friday 2 December, 12.50, School Assembly in Church. Saturday 3 December, 11.00, Liturgy of the Church of South India.

St John the Baptist, Clontarf, Dublin - Sundays at 8:30am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (as announced). Wednesday morning services take place in the Parish Centre at 10:30am. To find out more, visit, https://clontarf.dublin.anglican.org -Revd Lesley Robinson

St John the Evangelist, Coolock, Dublin - Sunday Service is at 11am, and all are welcome. Our church building is located on the Tonlegee Road, close to the junction with Springdale Road. Rector: Rev. Norman McCausland. Further details are found at http://www.coolock.dublin.anglican.org/

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount Sunday 27th November: Advent Sunday. Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sadnymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Parish, Howth, Co. Dublin -10:30am. Visit: www.stmaryshowth.com for further details. Revd Philip Heak, Rector

Thomas Street, Dublin City, (St. Catherine’s). 11am in person or online. Visit our website at http://www.saintcatherines.ie/ for further information.

Zion Church, Rathgar Sunday 27th November - Advent Sunday - 10.30am Holy Communion, 9.00am Holy Communion 1. All welcome.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland - The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland - Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Belfast Central Mission - BCM is made up of two congregations -Grosvenor Hall and the nearby Sandy Row. Grosvenor Hall congregation meet for Sunday Worship at 11am each week. Lunchtime prayers each weekday at 1:15pm and Communion very Wednesday at 8am. Please do call in if you are in Belfast. For further information about our Christmas Services, visit: belfastcentralmission.org

Clontarf Methodist Church, Dublin - Sunday Service at 11:30am. Rev Ivor Owens. We are located at the junction of Clontarf Road and Lawrence Road. All are welcome.

Dublin Central Mission (Abbey Street Methodist Church) Sunday Service is at 11am and Zoom fellowship meetings are on Sundays and Tuesdays at 7:30pm. Visit dublincentralmission.ie to find out more. BLANCHARDSTOWN Methodist Church began in November 2008 as an outreach project of DCM. Since its formation, it has grown into a thriving, community- focused church, now located in the heart of Tyrrelstown. It serves an area of nearly 100,000 people and is home to a young and diverse community. Visit: https://blanchardstownmethodistchurch.com

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services can also be accessed online at www.dlmc.org

Dundrum Methodist Church, Co. Dublin -Sunday Service is at 10:30am, with tea and coffee served afterwards. Tuesday night Bible study is currently on Zoom from 8pm. For further details, visit: https://dundrummethodist.ie - Minister, Rev. Stephen Taylor

Monaghan, Aughnacloy, and Ballynanny - 1st and 3rd Sunday at Dawson Street, Monaghan at 10:30am, 2nd and 4th Sunday at Moore Street, Aughnacloy at 10:30am, and each Sunday at 12 noon at Ballynanny Road, Ballygawley. Rotating on 5th Sunday as announced. All Welcome. Minister, Rev. William Newell.

Sutton Methodist Church, Co. Dublin -Sunday Service at 10am. Rev Ivor Owens. We are located about a quarter mile (400m) from Sutton Cross at the junction of Howth Road and Church Road. All welcome.

BAPTIST

Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland - North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org