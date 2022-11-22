Two men charged over assault on gardaí in Ballyfermot

Four people have now been arrested in connection to the incident. Photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times

Two men have been charged in connection with an assault on two gardaí in Ballyfermot on Sunday night.

The men, one aged in his 50s and the other aged in his 30s, are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Tuesday morning.

Four people have now been arrested in connection to the incident. Gardaí arrested another man, aged in his 40s, on Monday, in relation to the public order and assault incident at a licensed premises on Ballyfermot Road.

A woman (50s) arrested in relation to the incident was charged and released from custody on Monday. She is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) at a later date.

The two Garda members who were assaulted have now been discharged from hospital.

Both members are “receiving support from their colleagues and local Garda Management and the wider Organisational Supports of the Peer Support Service, Chief Medical Officer and 24hour counselling service have been provided if required,” a statement for Gardaí said.

Investigations are ongoing.