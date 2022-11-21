Woman killed by falling branch in Co Kilkenny is named

A woman died after she was struck by a branch in the Raheen, Piltown, area of Co Kilkenny. Image: Google Maps

A woman in her 60s who was killed in Co Kilkenny by a falling branch has been named.

It is believed Mary O’Shea was struck by the branch on Saturday while cutting timber in a field and was pinned underneath. It was 24 hours before she was found by locals who were out hunting.

The accident occurred in an area known as Raheen in Piltown at around 5pm. One of her dogs stayed with her until she was found.

Ms O’Shea, a single woman, was a well-known and highly respected historian and member of the Kilkenny Historical Society.

In a statement gardai said: “Gardaí were requested for assistance by ambulance services on Saturday following reports of an incident in the Piltown area, Co Kilkenny.

“A woman in her 60s received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.”

A file will be prepared for the coroner. Officers said foul play is not suspected.