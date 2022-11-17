Taxi driver ‘making a career’ of personal injury claims, judge says

The taxi driver took only a week and a half off a job that involves lifting luggage at the airport, the judge said

A taxi driver who had obtained tens of thousands in damages from previous accidents seemed to be making “quite a career” out of personal injury claims, a judge said Thursday.

Judge James O’Donohue, throwing out Ravinder Pal Singh’s fifth claim, said he had, in a new €60,000 damages claim, sworn an affidavit which was untruthful and he had to accept the consequences of that.

Barrister Conor Kearney, counsel for motorist Sean Lennon and his AXA Commercial insurer, told the Circuit Civil Court that Mr Singh had revealed settlements totalling €68,651 in three previous claims but had failed to reveal a fourth claim for an crash in October 2016.

Cross-examined about the amount of damages he received for the fourth undisclosed claim Mr Singh, 39, of Liffey Road, Lucan, Co Dublin, said he did not remember how much he had received but thought it was “about €11,000 or €12,000″.

READ MORE

Mr Singh told the court he had been injured when Mr Lennon’s van had rear-ended him on the M50 at Sandyford. He had been off work for just over a week and said his back and neck injuries had cleared up after 18 months.

Mr Kearney, who appeared with Lorna Kennedy of Synnott Lawline Solicitors, said he had sworn an affidavit verifying the truth of his replies to particulars in the case but had failed to disclose the fourth previous crash and that he had told doctors his injuries had cleared up within six months.

Mr Singh, a 6′2″ former volleyball player, said he was not aware of signing such an affidavit.

Judge O’Donohue was told that liability had been conceded in the case and the court was being asked only to assess the extent of damages that might be due to Mr Singh.

Dismissing his claim and directing that he pay the legal costs of Mr Lennon and his insurers, Judge O’Donohue said he had sworn an affidavit which was untruthful and he had to accept the consequences of that.

The judge said Mr Singh had obtained quite a lot of compensation over the years and during the hearing told him he had not been honest in replies to particulars of to a doctor about his previous history.

“The court is sceptical of this individual who seems to be making quite a career out of personal injury accidents and has received a considerable amount of compensation,” Judge O’Donohue said.

He had failed to mention his fourth crash in replies to particulars and had told a doctor he had recovered in five to six months. He had also stated he had taken only a week and a half off work in an occupation that involved lifting heavy luggage at the airport which was his main area of occupation.

“The court is not impressed and dismisses the claim,” Judge O’Donohue said.