Report finds litany of financial oversight failures at BirdWatch Ireland

The regulator found that Birdwatch Ireland’s board and audit committee had 'inadequate oversight' of credit card and travel spending.

An investigation by the Charities Regulator has found serious failings in financial oversight at BirdWatch Ireland, including around an arrangement where a charity credit card was used to pay for repairs to the car of the former chief executive’s wife.

The regulator opened an investigation into concerns about the conservation charity last August, with a final report published on Wednesday.

In it, the regulator found that in one case the charity took funding restricted for use on a conservation project to pay staff, as it did not have enough funds in its bank account to cover all salaries during a month in 2020.

Inspectors appointed to the charity found there was an “inappropriate structure” for financial governance and oversight.

Birdwatch Ireland’s board and audit committee had “inadequate oversight” of credit card and travel spending, as well as salary increases at a time when the charity was facing a cash deficit.

Several of the matters investigated by the regulator involved the charity’s former chief executive, Declan O’Sullivan, who was in the role from 2016 until early 2020.

In June 2019 the charity received a disclosure from a whistleblower raising concerns Mr O’Sullivan was using a BirdWatch credit card to pay for repairs to his wife’s car.

The former chair of the board told inspectors they had approved the payment because the chief executive was using his wife’s car at that time for work, and as he had worked more days than contracted.

Mr O’Sullivan was employed by the charity to work part-time as chief executive, working 2 ½ days a week for a salary of €78,000.

Inspectors found the chief executive had used a charity credit card “to pay for his spouse’s car repairs without the approval or knowledge of the board of BirdWatch”.

The report said the former chair of the board had authorised the spending, but this was not done in writing. The report also noted it was “not clear” whether this was done before or after the card was used to pay for the repairs.

The regulator found the former chief executive also approached the former chair in early 2019 and asked for a loan of €4,000 from the charity, which was to be paid back later that year.

“No evidence of any consideration by the board as to how loaning charitable funds to an employee advanced the charitable purpose of BirdWatch was provided to the Inspectors,” the report said.

The inspectors said payment of time in lieu to the then-chief executive was contrary to his contract, and overtime he worked was not validated or approved in advance as required.

These payments “may be considered an improper use of the assets of BirdWatch”, the report said.

BirdWatch Ireland primarily works for the conservation and protection of wild birds and their habitats. The organisation has several thousand members, with 30 local branches run by volunteers. It also runs a number of nature reserves, and employs around 30 staff.

The regulator’s report reveals the charity was in serious financial trouble in recent years. This led to occasions where it used “restricted” funding, which is money provided for a specific purpose or project, to cover general spending.

The regulator’s report said in 2019 the charity incurred a loss of €290,659, and had net liabilities of €427,000.

Restricted funding

A review of receipts by inspectors found €880 was spent on the charity’s credit card for a Christmas party in December that year.

An external report conducted for the charity in 2020 found it had spent €500,000 in restricted funding on general costs. The funding had been provided by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute.

In a letter to the regulator last May, BirdWatch Ireland said the funds “were not misappropriated but were used for other conservation projects” and general spending.

The inspectors said it was clear incoming funds were placed into the charity’s main bank accounts “and not properly ring fenced or segregated”.

In 2020 the charity was involved in several “large and complex projects” that were taking up a significant amount of resources, the report said.

The report said amid the financial pressure an internal “crisis management plan” was drawn up that June.

The plan said the charity had not had sufficient funds to pay the salaries of all staff the previous month, so had used €18,000 in funds from a conservation project to cover payroll costs.

Inspectors said temporarily transferring the funds “directly breached the written agreement in place covering the management” of the part State-funded project.

When interviewed by the regulator’s inspectors Mr O’Sullivan said the charity was having cash flow difficulties at the time as some clients had not paid on time, which created challenges.

One former board member told inspectors that “restricted funds were flowing around the organisation in a way that they probably shouldn’t have been”. The report noted Mr O’Sullivan contended these comments were not correct.

The report found that restricted funds had been used for general spending, “due to a lack of appropriate financial controls, insufficient oversight of funding arrangements, contracts and budgets for projects”.

Mr O’Sullivan, the former chief executive, has been contacted for comment