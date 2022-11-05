Man (80s) dies following road traffic incident in Co Clare

Gardaí in Ennis are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man in his 80s has died following a road traffic incident in Co Clare.

At about 7.45pm on Saturday evening, a car hit the male pedestrian on the R352 road at Mountshannon. Gardaí remain at the scene.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí in Ennis are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the R352 between 7:30pm and 8:00pm on Saturday, are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.