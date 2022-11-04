Ireland

Significant flooding in Co Wexford leads to road closures

Photos on social media showed cars partly submerged in inches of water on some roads

Jade Wilson
Fri Nov 4 2022 - 00:42

Significant flooding in Gorey and Courtown in Co Wexford on Thursday evening has resulted in several roads being closed.

Wexford County Council warned that some roads were impassable due to the flooding and that water had entered some business premises.

“Throughout the evening emergency crews and up to 10 fire tenders, including two from Wicklow, have been working to try and relieve the worst affected areas,” a statement from the council said.

Meanwhile, gardaí issued a traffic alert for some roads in the county. The M11 between Junction 22 and Junction 23 were closed in both directions due to flooding.

Photos on social media showed cars partly submerged in inches of water on some roads in the county after the severe flooding.

The M11 north and southbound has since reopened, however, the link road from Courtown Road to M11 remains impassable and is likely to remain closed until Friday, the council said.

