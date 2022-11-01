May Blood’s dedication and conviction clear to all, funeral told

Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O'Neill leaving the funeral of Baroness May Blood at Ballygomartin Presbyterian Church in Belfast. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Baroness May Blood’s dedication and conviction to the causes she believed in were clear to all who met her, mourners at her funeral service heard.

The trade unionist and integrated schools advocate Baroness Blood died last month aged 84.

Politicians from across Northern Ireland paid tribute to the working-class activist in the wake of her death, as did President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and Archbishop John McDowell.

Speaking at her funeral service, campaign director at the Integrated Education Fund Paul Caskey said, “it was May’s honest straight talking, no-nonsense, common-sense approach that earned her huge respect”.

Having grown up in a working class community of Belfast and starting work from the age of 14 at a Belfast mill, she would go on to fight for better work conditions at the mill and for opportunities for those in her local community.

“She sought nothing in return,” Mr Caskey said.

Mr Caskey said that the experience of her family home being set on fire for defending their Catholic neighbours, as well as her time in the mill, helped give her a “unique and natural ability to transcend the sectarian division of this society”.

“It didn’t matter what social class or religious background you came from, for May believed that the day-to-day issues of employment, education and health were far more important things in life to worry about.”

“Her passion, conviction and dedication was clear to all that met her. She inspired countless people to become supporters. They adored her. We all did.”

Among those in attendance at the funeral were Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill; Grand Secretary of the Orange Order Mervyn Gibson; actor Jimmy Nesbitt, US Consul General Paul Narain, veterans commissioner Danny Kinahan; children’s commissioner Koulla Yiasouma, and Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black. - PA