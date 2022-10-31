Met Éireann issues orange and yellow warnings with flooding likely

A status yellow rain warning is in place for the full country until midnight. Photo: Laura Hutton/Collins Photo Agency

Met Éireann has issued two yellow and orange weather warnings for the country, with flooding and disruption forecast for Halloween.

While trick-or-treaters take to the streets on bank holiday Monday, the weather is likely to be very wet for much of the festivities, the national forecaster has said.

A status orange warning will be in place for Cork, Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny from midday until 5pm on Monday. A status yellow rain warning is in place for the full country until midnight.

Paul Downes, a forecaster with Met Éireann, said “unfortunately wet and blustery conditions will continue this week”.

Mr Downes said the heavy rain during the yellow warning is “likely to cause some flooding and disruption to travel”.

Heavy and possibly thundery outbreaks of rain across the western half of the country will become widespread through the day.

Some intense falls will occur across Munster and south Leinster in particular with some flooding and disruption likely, the forecast states.

Drier weather will develop in western areas later on Monday afternoon, but rain will linger elsewhere.

“The rain will be very slow to clear from the East this evening. It will be a cooler day overall, with highs of 10 to 15 degrees,” Mr Downes said.

Monday night will be colder than recent nights, as temperatures drop to between 4 and 8 degrees. There will be some mist and fog patches in parts, with light to moderate southerly winds veering southwesterly by morning.

Tuesday morning will be much more settled, with bright spells to start the day. However, there will be some scattered blustery showers, mostly in the northwest of the country.

The showers will become more widespread through the late afternoon and evening hours, with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

The weather will continue to have “spells of wet and blustery, or windy, weather”, the forecast said, with a “continued risk of flooding after a wet couple of weeks”.

“Temperatures will fall back closer to average, noticeably cooler at night, however frost is not anticipated,” it added.

Wednesday will have a wet and potentially very windy start. However, the rain will clear to sunny spells and scattered blustery showers by the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will be between 11 and 14 degrees.

While Wednesday night will be a dry and mostly clear in the east, showers will continue to affect western coasts, pushing in over the western half of the country by morning.