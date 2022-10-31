Lynsey Bennett remembered as woman with ‘remarkable spririt’

The coffin of Cervical Check campaigner Lynsey Bennett is carried from St John's Church in Longford for burial. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

CervicalCheck campaigner Lynsey Bennett had a “remarkable spirit” and such “a vitality and energy for life” that she amazed her family by doing “wheelchair wheelies” just three days before her death on Thursday, her funeral Mass has heard.

Ms Bennett, from Carton Big in Longford, was diagnosed with an invasive form of cervical cancer in 2017. She settled a High Court action over the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical slides, which missed her diagnosis, last year.

The 34-year-old planned her funeral service at St John’s Church in Longford town, Rev Simon Scott said, adding that everything was chosen by Ms Bennett, including the reflection poem, Footprints, which was read by Irene Bennett, an aunt who cared for her while she was sick.

Rachel Bennett described her cousin Lynsey as “brave”, “the life and soul” of every party and “mischievous”.

“From day one, Lynsey always had a mischievous streak and a glint in her eye, from getting herself stuck in a penguin enclosure in Edinburgh Zoo, or locking her babysitter, Sharon, in the bathroom, who had to be rescued by her dad, Coote,” Rachel told the congregation. “As she got older, her antics escalated. She knew how to avoid every creak on the staircase and hop out the window for midnight adventures.”

From a young age, Lynsey always wanted to be a mother and she was blessed with two daughters, Zoe and Hailee who she loved dearly, Rachel said.

“They were her two rays of sunshine. Everything she did was for them,” she said. “However, she still loved to make time for her father-daughter dates to Longford Town matches and walks up Cairn Hill to name a few.

“The biggest thing about Lynsey was her heart and infectious smile. She was generous, kind and caring - something her nieces and god children knew all about. As one of her best friends said, she was the first person she could call for absolutely anything.”

Lynsey Bennett, of Killoe, Co Longford, speaking outside the Four Courts last year after she settled her High Court action over the alleged misinterpretation of her cervical slides which missed her diagnosis. Photograph: Collins Courts

On nights out, she said, Lynsey was always the first person on the dance floor and that “she threw a big party for her 34th birthday, where Lynsey and her sisters performed a Spice Girls tribute”.

“Lynsey was brave. Even in her darkest days, her sense of humour always shone through. Her attitude was always positive, never once asking ‘why me?’

“Her determined nature was there to the end. Three days before she passed away, she was out in the garden doing wheelchair wheelies with her godson, much to everyone’s amazement.”

Rev Scott said that as her family and friends “reel” in their grief, Lynsey herself always took things in her stride.

“Lynsey, as we all know, had a remarkable spirit within her - a vitality and energy for life,” he said. “An actual question which rose on all our minds is ‘why do these things happen? And why would this happen to her?’ The natural question is ‘Why me?’ Lynsey answered that with ‘why not me?’”

Before the mass ended, Rev Scott read out a note from the Bennett family, thanking all those who sympathised with them at this difficult time.

“The Bennett family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses who looked after Lynsey over the last few years - especially Mairead McGivney, Catherine Gill and her auntie Irene,” he read.

“Also, the endless amounts of support that Lynsey and her family received from the local and wider community over the last few years. Special thank you to Martin Glennon and his team for looking after us during this difficult time. And last, but by no means least, all her loyal friends.”

Predeceased by her mother Lesley, Lynsey Bennett is survived by her daughters Zoe and Hailee, father Coote, sisters Averyl and Kelley, brother-in-law Craig, nieces Bella and Fiadh, uncle Cecil and aunt Irene, relatives and a wide circle of friends.