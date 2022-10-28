Trim in Co Meath named Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2022

Trim Castle sits along the banks of the River Boyne in Co Meath. Photograph: Alan Betson

Trim in Co Meath has been named Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2022, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys has said.

It is the town’s fourth time winning the top prize since the competition began, the most recent being in 1984.

This year’s awards saw 882 towns and villages compete for the top prize, the third-highest number of entries in its history. Over 30,000 and over 1,000 tidy towns committees participated in organising the nationwide initiative.

Chairperson of Trim Tidy Towns, Brian Heffernan, has been involved in the town’s committee since 1999. He praised the and community members that made the prize possible, and said “We’re in shock ... but it’s been a long time coming”.

Runners-up for the award were made up of the winners of the tidiest village, tidiest small town and tidiest large urban centres categories; Rosscarberry, Co. Cork; Clonakilty, Co. Cork; and Ennis, Co. Clare, respectively. Trim was also the recipient of the tidiest large town award.

The award was presented by Ms Humphreys at the RDS in Dublin. Speaking at the event, Minister Humphreys praised the communities and organisers that participate each year, saying “ are the backbone of our society”.

Minister Humphreys also announced the introduction of a €1.4 million grant for next year’s Tidy Towns committees.

Minister Humphreys said this was “a moment of great pride for Trim and indeed the wider county of Meath.”

“Having first entered the competition in 1959, Trim today continues to showcase all that is good about community and volunteerism.

“I have no doubt that the TidyTowns Group in Trim will receive a warm and deserving homecoming as they celebrate this wonderful occasion.”