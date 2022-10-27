Irish Times features strongly in NewsBrands Journalism Awards shortlist

Newsbrands Journalism Awards: in the foreign news category, five of the six shortlisted entries are from The Irish Times

Entries from The Irish Times featured strongly in the shortlist published on Thursday for the upcoming NewsBrands Journalism awards.

The Irish Times had 32 entries shortlisted across a range of categories including arts, business, crime, politics, sports and features journalism, as well as the scoop of the year, best use of video, magazine of the year, and young journalist categories. In the foreign news category, five of the six shortlisted entries are from The Irish Times.

Entries from the Irish Independent (15), Sunday Independent (13), the Business Post (13) and the Sunday Times (5) also feature on the shortlist.

The awards, which are open to any work published in print, website, online, mobile, video or audio from any NewsBrands Ireland member title, feature 24 categories. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in the Mansion House, Dublin, on November 17th.

The shortlisted journalists from The Irish Times are: Deirdre Falvey, Hugh Linehan and Patrick Freyne (arts journalism and criticism); Mark Paul (business journalist of the year and investigative journalism); Malachy Clerkin (columnist of the year, broadsheet, and sports journalist of the year); Jade Wilson (foreign coverage and young journalist of the year); Brianna Parkins, David McWilliams and Malachy Clerkin (columnist of the year, broadsheet); Conor Gallagher (crime journalist of the year); Miriam Lord and Rosita Boland (features journalist of the year); Daniel McLoughlin, Derek Scally, Martin Wall, and Sally Hayden (foreign coverage); Kitty Holland (investigative journalism and scoop of the year); Naomi O’Leary (investigative journalism); Arthur Beesley (news reporter of the year); Jack Horgan-Jones and Jennifer Bray (political journalist of the year); Keith Duggan (sports journalist of the year); and Bryan O’Brien, Enda O’Dowd and Kathleen Harris (best use of video).

The Irish Times was also shortlisted for magazine of the year, while AI Voices and Gubu: A Digital Storytelling Project were shortlisted in the digital innovation category.