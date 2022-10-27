Broadcaster Derek Mooney awarded doctorate by UCC for his work highlighting importance of nature

Derek Mooney 'In a career spanning five decades Derek Mooney has led the development of natural history broadcasting in Ireland, working with his team to shine a light on crucial environmental topics such as climate change, plastic pollution and habitat destruction'

He may be well used to pulling on his wellies and heading out in all weather to record the dawn chorus, but RTÉ broadcaster, Derek Mooney exchanged the wilds of field and fen today for the groves of academe to receive an honorary degree from University College Cork.

UCC president Prof John O’Halloran, a zoologist whose work has featured on Mr Mooney’s radio shows over the years, paid tribute to the RTÉ broadcaster for the manner in which he has become an important advocate for nature throughout his career making programmes about wildlife.

“Derek Mooney is the voice of nature and wildlife in Ireland. He has been a powerful voice for wildlife and wildlife researchers and citizen scientist who contribute to data collection on our birds, butterflies, bees and plants across the nation, and has inspired generations of wildlife biologists.

“He is an incredible professional seeking excellence in not just science but in broadcast quality, and probably one of the best listeners I have ever encountered. UCC Is proud to honour him today for his extraordinary contribution to nature and wildlife.”

Prof Emer Rogan of UCC’s school of biological, earth and environmental sciences highlighted the numerous international awards won by Mooney and his team as she recalled his pioneering work with both RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ television as well as both BBC television and radio.

“Derek’s work in the natural history field includes Habitats, The Nature Line, Nature Trails and Mooney Goes Wild, all for RTÉ Radio 1, BioBlitz Live and Wildtrack and Nestwatch 2006 for RTÉ television, Nature Detectives for BBC television and Nature’s Great Invaders for BBC Radio 4.

“In a career spanning five decades Derek Mooney has led the development of natural history broadcasting in Ireland, working with his team to shine a light on crucial environmental topics such as climate change, plastic pollution and habitat destruction.

“Derek’s work and life’s mission chime with our sustainability efforts at UCC as we strive to find innovative and holistic solutions to the challenge of climate change while protecting the biodiversity of our precious natural environment. Against this background it is my honour to present Derek Mooney for an honorary doctoral degree in science as a fitting recognition of his immense contribution in the field of natural history broadcasting.”

Mooney said he was delighted to accept the degree “both personally and on behalf of the Mooney Goes Wild team of Éanna Ní Lamhna, Richard Collins, Terry Flanagan and Niall Hatch”, as well as the contributors, listeners and viewers without whom there would no need for nature shows.

“I also want to acknowledge all of the scientists who have contributed their knowledge so willingly and who have helped us better understand the natural world. Their generosity in sharing their time, their expertise and their passion is remarkable.

“The research work of Prof John O’Halloran and his colleagues at University College Cork has featured heavily in our output through the years, encompassing everything from DNA sampling of Dipper feathers to the winter migration of Whooper Swans from Iceland to Ireland. John may be best known today as the president of the university but we should never forget that he is also one of our nation’s most eminent ornithologists and a brilliant advocate for learning, conservation and the wonders of nature.”

Mooney, who in addition to presenting Mooney Goes Wild also acts as RTÉ’s executive producer for nature programming, also expressed his “heartfelt appreciation to my colleagues in RTÉ for their continued support and commitment to nature programming across all platforms”.

“Cork has a special place in my heart. It’s here I saw my first Little Egret, where I first learned about the importance of ringing Black-tailed Godwits and where we first broadcast the live dawn chorus from Ireland to the world. Receiving this honour in Cork means the world to me and my family.”