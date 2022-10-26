Final bell sounds for ‘boxing ballerinas’ in Sandycove after months of scrutiny

The mural painted on a Sandycove home by the artist Solus has since been recreated at a location Sheriff Street Lower. Photograph: Bryan Meade

A popular mural on the front of a South Dublin residential house has been removed by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, following months of scrutiny of the planning decision.

The ‘boxing ballerinas’ mural on the private home in Sandycove had attracted a great of attention, much of it positive, but its removal was completed on Wednesday.

The artwork, featuring two boxing ballerinas, was a feature of local marketing agency executive Cathy McGovern’s house, and became a popular photo spot for locals and passers-by.

Ms McGovern sought out the artist Solus, known for his street art around the world, to paint the mural. It depicted two ballerinas wearing boxing gloves and included tributes to both her children and Olympic medal-winning athlete Kelly Harrington.

READ MORE

The order to remove the mural originally came from the local council in February. Ms McGovern appealed the order to An Bord Pleanála, stating in her appeal that “it is clear from the overwhelming local and national public support and approval… that it is considered as a positive addition to the area”.

The artist has since recreated the mural on Sheriff Street Lower, in collaboration with urban developer Ballymore.

In their rejection of Ms. McGovern’s appeal to retain the mural in May, An Bord Pleanála listed reasons including the artwork distracting from road signage, depreciating local property values and being incongruous given the historic building’s general character.

The report said the mural “has an overly prominent and seriously negative impact on the visual amenities and character” of the surrounding area.

On Wednesday Ms McGovern said she felt “a sense of failure” after her battle to retain the mural had come to nothing.

“I did my best… I know I did, but I feel a sense of failure,” she told The Irish Times.

“It’s a power-grab over public art. The legislation could’ve just as easily been interpreted to keep it, but the council chose instead to try to control local art.

“They are not making any assessment on the merit of the art… If Michelangelo got up from the grave and painted on my house in the morning, they could copy and paste the same justification for taking it down”

“They will not assess the value of the art… something is fundamentally wrong with that system”

“This went through two planning processes and not one person objected, which is practically unheard of,” she added.

“It’s not a structural change, it’s paint… the idea that my right to have art on display has been infringed is upsetting.”