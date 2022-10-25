‘European tourists laugh at us for closing so early’: Nightclub owners welcome 6am law change

Nightclub operators have welcomed plans for extended opening hours across the industry as a 'fantastic improvement' which will increase profits and allow new venues to open.

Under the new plans approved by Cabinet on Tuesday, pubs would be allowed to remain open until 12.30am seven days a week, while nightclubs would be allowed to open until 6am.

The plans would also give pubs the option of opening from 10.30am to 12.30am, seven days a week, while opening hours for late bars will remain at up to 2.30am.

Ian Redmond, who runs Tramline in Dublin, welcomed the announcement, though he said the industry’s “main focus is the abolishing of the 200 year old archaic licensing laws.”

“The area that causes us the most problems is the Special Exemption Order (SEO) system. Having to pre plan up to 6 weeks in advance what nights we intend to open doesn’t permit us to book in last minute events such as a sports team celebration or after party for a touring act playing a gig in Dublin,” he said.

“We hope that the Bill will be sensible and abolish the SEO system, replace it with an annual Nightclub Permit that is a reasonable cost given that we already pay a substantial fee to The Revenue Commissioners for our annual seven day Publican’s Licence.”

Buzz O’Neill, who runs LGBT+ nightlife events in Dublin, echoed Mr Redmond’s comments, saying much of the existing staffing difficulties had been down to the uncertainty caused by the requirement for SEOs every two weeks.

This made it difficult to predict profits month-to-month, or to give staff certainty on their working hours. If that requirement was removed, it would mean staff “will be offered more reliable hours”.

Mr O’Neill previously ran the Sunday Social for 14 years before it closed due to restrictive opening hours impacting on profit earlier this summer. He said he looked forward to reopening the club as extended operating hours would make it more tenable.

“I honestly don’t think every club will go for 6am, but there will be an uptake of opening until 4am or 4.30am,” he said.

Ian Keogh, owner of the live music and nightclub venue The Sound House, also foresees most clubs opting to close at 4am or 4.30am at first, though he said there was “plenty of evidence of demand for later closing times”.

“We can see from other European countries that the demand is there even if it is alien to us officially in Ireland. Unofficially, there are plenty of lock-ins and underground events showing the proof of demand here too,” he said.

“We’re talking about a fundamental change in how we behave when we go out now. You’ll have the usual after work crowd and now you’ll have the late crowd who don’t even go out until midnight.”

Venues would need to plan for staffing challenges, which could involve “offering some sort of premium rate for staying later,” Mr Keogh said.

“There are questions around how this will work but overall this is a positive day. A 1934 law is currently governing modern discotech. We’ll be modernising society with these changes.”

Rangan Arulchelvan, managing director of the Russell Court Hotel — which houses Dicey’s, Krystle and Bond nightclub on Dublin’s Harcourt Street, said the news was “really positive” for the industry and would be embraced by the clubs he operates.

“We’ve come a long way as an industry. We’ve been operating on Harcourt Street since the 1980s when we had to close early on a Saturday because Sunday was mass day. But nowadays we still have European tourists laughing at us for closing so early in comparison to them, so this is an important step,” he said.

“At the moment people don’t even want to pay admission fees because late bars open the same length of time as clubs. So that’s an area we are losing out on at the moment. We will see huge improvement in terms of revenue there.”

The new laws are expected to be enacted by next year. Nightclub operators said they hoped it would come into effect by springtime, to ensure a profitable summer period.