Number of Ukrainians arriving into State falls amid accommodation shortfall

The number of Ukrainians arriving into Ireland fell after a shortage of beds was signalled in what Government figures believe may be a “chill effect” caused by the accommodation shortfall.

Latest figures show that just 167 people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine arrived on Sunday and Monday, compared to 256 in the same period the previous week and 272 the week before that.

The Department of Integration signalled late last week that the Citywest transit hub, where people entering the reception system go before being moved on to different forms of accommodation, would be closed due to lack of capacity for new entrants.

A total of 53 people could not be accommodated over the weekend, with another 25 not accommodated on Monday, although all were later found beds. A new facility has now opened for people arriving in Dublin Airport, with 49 people accommodated there on Monday night.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman met Ukrainian ambassador Larysa Gerasko in Dublin on Tuesday. A statement from his department afterwards said they discussed “developing communications for Ukrainian people, both in Ireland and those who may travel to Ireland”.

A source said the intention was to establish “how do we warn people when accommodation is low”.

During the week to last Saturday, a total of 1,588 people arrived from Ukraine, 1,460 of whom required accommodation, figures show.

Government sources believe that due to Ireland’s relatively small Ukrainian population before the war, a higher proportion of those coming here were reliant on the State for accommodation compared to other EU countries with more established Ukrainian communities. They argue that Ireland is also seen as currently having attractive conditions for Ukrainians, while international protection applicants from countries besides Ukraine are coming here due to a hardening of immigration stances elsewhere in Europe.

There are almost 60,000 people currently accommodated across the State’s reception system, including more than 43,000 Ukrainians.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar yesterday cautioned that Ireland cannot guarantee refugees accommodation “for the next couple of weeks”, while Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said Ireland was facing a “huge challenge” and had limited capacity but would meet its obligations.

The Cabinet is expected to sign off later this week on measures agreed by Coalition leaders on Monday which will see new hotel contracts exclude the provision of food, while payments to those hosting Ukrainians will double to €800 and the modular housing programme will be expanded.