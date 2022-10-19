Engineers Ireland says Ireland needs to re-consider nuclear power ban

The world’s first SMR began operations in June 2018. The AP1000 was built by US manufacturing giant Westinghouse Electric Co, and is located about 400km to the south of Shanghai.

The Government should reconsider the legislative ban on generating nuclear energy, given the extent of the current climate and energy crises, according to the main body representing engineers in Ireland.

Speaking at their annual conference in Dublin on Wednesday, Engineers Ireland president John Power said the case for building smaller modular reactors (SMRs) should be considered — the technology generates no carbon emissions.

“In the midst of our current climate and energy crisis, perhaps it’s time to reawaken this discussion on nuclear energy in an informed, mature and balanced manner,” he added.

“We, as engineers, need to be innovative in relation to the provision of energy while keeping climate change, and its effects, to the forefront of our minds. The extensive use of fossil fuels has created an enormous challenge for all of us,” Mr Power said.

Ireland needed to be pragmatic in its decarbonisation goals, and to re-examine legislative restrictions that preclude generation of nuclear energy in this country under the 1999 Electricity Regulation Act, he suggested.

“Innovative approaches like the use of small modular nuclear reactors need to be given real consideration if we are serious about mitigating the real prospect of energy shortages in the years ahead,” he said.

The international shift towards SMRs, “which are more flexible and cost-effective than large reactors, offers real opportunity for global decarbonisation”, Paul Stein chairman of Rolls-Royce SMR told the conference. His company is involved in partnerships with a view to building a range of SMRs in Europe and the UK, where the first connection to the grid is scheduled for 2029. They cost about €2 billion, and can be built in a factory setting and then moved to site.

The nuclear expert said SMRs offered a highly-competitive source of continuous clean energy. In Ireland’s case, he believed seven SMRs could provide its current power needs but underlined that in transitioning to net-zero emissions by 2050 all technologies would be needed, particularly wind and solar.

Mr Stein added: “With enhanced safety and security built in, their relatively small size compared to the conventional nuclear plant means they take up less than a tenth of the space, require significantly less capital outlay, need less staff, and are not exposed to the vagaries of construction in the open environment, yet still provide a safe, robust and reliable carbon-free energy source.”

Clean-energy from SMRs offered potential to support a country’s national grid and safeguard key economic areas relating to heating, data centres and heavy industry, as well as complementing production of e-fuels to drive sustainable economic progress, Mr Stein said.

“Demand for electricity will continue to grow in any reasonable future scenario, and fossil fuel waste demonstrably impacts our climate negatively... By comparison, the amount of nuclear waste from an SMR is minute and is managed safely and securely,” he insisted.

Wind and solar were intermittent renewables requiring a backup source of energy such as battery storage, but this option was technically challenging at scale. “With public and political support, nuclear has got to be in the energy mix if we are to reduce the global use of fossil fuels, which is critical for decarbonisation,” Mr Stein said.