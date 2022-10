A woman in her mid-70s has died in a house fire in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon.

Units of Roscommon fire service attended after neighbours in the Priory Park estate raised the alarm shortly after 9pm.

Neighbours tried to help to save the woman, who was living alone. Her body was recovered from the damaged building, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner for Roscommon has been notified, and an inquest will be held.