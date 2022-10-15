Church services

CATHEDRALS

Armagh - St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Eighteenth Sunday after Trinity. Services at 10am Holy Communion (said; no sermon or hymns -traditional form), 11am Sung Eucharist (contemporary form) and 3:15pm Choral Evensong (sung). MON to SAT at 9:30am Morning Prayer (said). WEDNESDAY, as well as Saints and Holy Days at 9:30am Holy Communion, contemporary form. OPENING TIMES for visitors are 9am to 4pm (Nov-March) and until 5pm (April-Oct). Group tours must be pre-arranged with the Cathedral Steward. YOU WILL BE most welcome to join us at any of our Sunday or daily services; or just to spend time either in quiet reflection or looking at the beautiful architecture. The Very Rev Shane Forster, Dean of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral, Armagh City - Further information is available by, visiting: www.stpatricks-cathedral.org

Belfast Cathedral (The Cathedral Church of St. Anne) On Sundays, the Cathedral is open for Choral Eucharist at 11am and Choral Evensong at 3.30pm. It is open for Afternoon Prayers from 1pm-1:15pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The Cathedral also hosts a Ministry of Healing service on a Friday at 1.00pm in the Hall. Visitors to St. Anne’s Cathedral are welcome to from Tuesday to Saturday at 10am-4pm. (It will be closed to visitors during services). People of all traditions and all faiths are welcome to join us, Dean Stephen Forde. Visit: www.belfastcathedral.org

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin City - Sung Eucharist is at 11am and Choral Evensong is at 3:30pm each Sunday. Weekday services are at 10am (Said Morning Prayer via webcam), 12 Noon (Said Peace Prayers via webcam), 12:45pm (Said Eucharist via webcam) and 5pm (Said Evening Prayer via webcam), and 6pm (Choral Evensong -Thursdays during choir term). ALL ARE STILL WELCOME to join us online via webcam for our services. Visit christchurchcathedral.ie for further information. A warm welcome awaits you, The Very Revd Dermot Dunne, Dean of Christ Church Cathedral.

Cork City (St. Finn Barre’s) The Cathedral is open for public worship on Sundays. Other occasional services will continue to be streamed online. Sunday Services are 11:15am (Choral Eucharist) and 3:30pm (Choral Evensong). Weekday and Saturday Services are at 12 noon (Said Eucharist). The Cathedral is also open to visitors from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5:30pm from Monday to Saturday. Very Rev. Nigel Dunne (Dean of Cork). For more information, visit: https://corkcathedral.webs.com/

Derry/Londonderry (Saint Columb’s Cathedral) Eighteenth Sunday after Trinity. Services are at 8am (Holy Communion) 11am (Choral Eucharist on 1st and 3rd Sundays, and Coral Matins on 2nd and 4th Sundays) 4pm (Choral Evensong). The Daily Office is said at 10.30am Mon, Wed, Thur and Fri (The Litany) in The Baptistery. The Eucharist is celebrated on Tuesday at 10.30am in The Bishop William Alexander Chapel. (For any changes to our regular services, please check the magazine online). www.stcolumbscathedral.org The Very Reverend Raymond Stewart, Dean

Down Cathedral, Downpatrick - Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity. The Eighteenth Sunday after Trinity, Sunday 16th October at 11:30am (Holy Communion). Thursday 20th October at 10am with Holy Communion. Evening Prayer is Mon-Fri at 5pm. YOU ARE VERY WELCOME to visit Down Cathedral -Monday to Saturday, between 10am and 4pm and on Sundays between 1pm and 4pm. It is situated within a short walk from Downpatrick town centre, and is adjacent to The Saint Patrick Centre. DOWN CATHEDRAL is first and foremost a place for prayer and worship -not only for the local congregation and people of the Church of Ireland Diocese -but for all those in Ireland, and beyond, who cherish the faith of Patrick. It is, in effect, a house of prayer for all nations. VISIT downcathedral.org for further information. Very Rev Henry Hull, Dean

Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. St. Macartin’s Cathedral. Sunday 16th October -The Eighteenth Sunday after Trinity. Services are at 9am and 11am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sundays and Morning Prayer on 2nd, 4th and 5th Sundays. Family Service is on 4th Sunday). Weekday services are at 11am on Thursdays (Holy Communion) and other services are as announced. The Very Rev Kenneth R J Hall, Dean of St. Macartin’s Cathedral. For further information, visit www.enniskillencathedral.com

Limerick City (St. Mary’s) Service of Worship is at 11:15am (Holy Communion on 1st and 3rd Sunday, and Morning Prayer on 2nd and 4th). Morning Prayer is each Mon, Wed, Fri at Sat at 9am, and on Tuesdays at 10:30am. Service of Holy Communion on Thursday mornings at 10:30am. Join us online and visit www.saintmaryscathedral.ie for updates to our schedule. You will be most welcome The Very Revd Niall J. Sloane

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE EIGHTEENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir Responses: Sumsion, Stanford in C, Psalm 80 vv1-7, Stanford: For lo I raise up, Preacher: The Very Revd W.W. Morton, B.Th., M.A., Ph.D., M.Mus., D.Litt, Dean and Ordinary 15.15 CHORAL EVENSONG sung by the Cathedral Choir Jonathan Swift Commemoration. Responses: Sumsion, Dyson in D, Psalm: 84, Sumsion: Praise to the Lord of our salvation. Preacher: The Revd C.W. Mullen, B.Th., Resident Preacher. SUNG MATINS at 9.00 Monday - Friday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday - Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast, is located on University Street (near to Queens University) and Sunday Services are at 11:30am (St. Nicholas Church, Lisburn Road) and 7:30pm (ASC, University Street). We are proud to be hosting UniChurch Belfast every Sunday evening. This has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. Join us for tea and coffee afterwards. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

All Saints Church, Dublin - Eucharistic Service is at 9:30am each Sunday. On the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service at 10am. Wednesdays at 10am (Eucharistic Service). An evening service is held on the 2nd Sunday of each month (Wholeness and Healing Service). We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Rev. Norman McCausland. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Ardamine 10.15am (Holy Communion) Kilnamanagh 11.45am (Morning Prayer) Monamolin 7.30pm (Harvest Thanksgiving)

Bailieborough Group of Parishes - we are a group of four Church of Ireland parishes around in Co. Cavan. Our services are open to everyone in the community, and will take place at the following times: 9:30am at Shercock and 9:30am at Mullagh (Service and Sunday Club), 10:45am at Bailieborough (Service and Sunday Club) and 12 noon at Knockbride (Service Sunday Club). Tea and Coffee after each service (except Shercock). All welcome. For more information, find us on Facebook or at http://www.bailieborough.kilmore.anglican.org -Rector: Rev Ian Horner

Bangor Parish Church, Co. Down. Eighteenth Sunday after Trinity. Traditional Service at 10am and Contemporary Service at 11:30am; with refreshments served between each service. There is also a 7pm Service for Young Adults. We are located at the junction of Hamilton Road and Castle Street, Bangor, Co. Down. For more information, visit: bangorparishchurch.org.uk

Christ Church Bray Sunday Service is at 11am and also available to view live stream at www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray. For full details of services please refer to our website www.christchurchbray.ie

Enniscorthy and Monart Union of Parishes, Co. Wexford. 9am at St. Peter’s Church, Monart, 10:15am (Holy Communion) at St. John’s Church, Clonmore (Morning Prayer), and 11:30am at St. Mary’s Church, Enniscorthy (Morning Prayer). Rev. Canon Nicola Halford. For further information, visit https://www.enniscorthymonart.com/

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing. 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday). Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. The OPW Visitor Centre is open to the public every day.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue 11.30 Service of the Word, with Thanksgiving for the Blessings of Harvest.

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount Sunday 16th October - Trinity 18: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. Wednesday 19th October: Holy Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

Zion Church, Rathgar Sunday 16th October - The Eighteenth Sunday after Trinity - 10.30am Holy Baptism Holy Communion, 9.00am Holy Communion 1, All welcome.

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland --The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland -The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Belfast Central Mission - BCM is made up of two congregations -Grosvenor Hall and the nearby Sandy Row. Grosvenor Hall congregation meet for Sunday Worship at 11am each week. Lunchtime prayers each weekday at 1:15pm and Communion very Wednesday at 8am. Please do call in if you are in Belfast. For further information about our Christmas Services, visit: belfastcentralmission.org

Dublin Central Mission (Abbey Street Methodist Church) Sunday Service is at 11am and Zoom fellowship meetings are on Sundays and Tuesdays at 7:30pm. Visit dublincentralmission.ie to find out more. BLANCHARDSTOWN Methodist Church began in November 2008 as an outreach project of DCM. Since its formation, it has grown into a thriving, community-focused church, now located in the heart of Tyrrelstown. It serves an area of nearly 100,000 people and is home to a young and diverse community. Visit: https://blanchardstownmethodistchurch.com

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services can also be accessed online at www.dlmc.org

Monaghan, Aughnacloy, and Ballynanny -1st and 3rd Sunday at Dawson Street, Monaghan at 10:30am, 2nd and 4th Sunday at Moore Street, Aughnacloy at 10:30am, and each Sunday at 12 noon at Ballynanny Road, Ballygawley. Rotating on 5th Sunday as announced. All Welcome. Minister, Rev. William Newell.

BAPTIST

Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland -North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org