Man dies in single vehicle collision in Co Donegal

A man has died in a single vehicle road collision in north Donegal.

The collision at Carrigart occurred just before 8am on Friday morning. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 40s, later passed away from his injuries.

His body has been removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

A technical examination of the scene is under way by forensic collision investigators. The road remains closed at this time with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or road users who may have video footage to contact Milford Garda station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.