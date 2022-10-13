Funeral details of mother and son found dead at Dublin home announced

The family of a mother and her son who were found dead in their Dublin home last Saturday have been announced and requested mourners to make donations in their memory to the charity St Vincent de Paul.

The bodies of Kate Donohoe, who was in her 40s and her seven-month-old son Vincent were discovered in an upstairs bedroom at a property in Beechfield Court home in Clonee, Dublin 15 at about 3pm on Saturday.

Gardaí believe they died from ingesting a substance and are treating the case as a suspected murder and suicide. It is believed the mother and boy may have been dead for a number of days before their bodies were found.

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths. Detectives were awaiting the full set of results from postmortems, including toxicology tests, before determining the direction of the investigation

Ms Donohoe worked as an animal-groomer and rehomed dogs and the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) and Cara Rescue paid tribute to Ms Donohoe saying they are “deeply saddened” by her and her son’s death.

A joint funeral notice said: “Kate and Vincent (Clonee, Dublin 15) October 8th, 2022 (peacefully) at home. Predeceased by Kate’s Mum Margaret, brother Paul and Vincent’s grandparents Tom and Eileen Connolly.

“Sadly missed by their loving families, Vincent’s Dad Tom, aunts Ann-Marie and Louise, uncle Paul, cousins Jonathan, Ross, Cian and Dylan, Kate’s Dad and Vincent’s grandfather John, Catherine, sister and aunt Niamh, nephews and niece Ben, Ana and Jay, Kate’s aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.”

The notice continues: “Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla on Friday evening from 6pm and 8pm. A private family funeral will take place. Family flowers only, if desired to St Vincent De Paul in memory of Kate and Vincent.”