Two men hospitalised following aggravated burglary in Co Wicklow

Two men have been hospitalised following an aggravated burglary in Co Wicklow on Saturday afternoon.

The burglary took place in The Links area of Arklow at around 1.30pm when a group of men forced their way into a property. Two men, one in his 30s, the other in his 40s, were assaulted in the incident.

They were both taken to St Vincent’s hospital in Dublin for treatment to their injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Dock Road or Abveylands Hill areas of Arklow between 1pm and 2pm on Saturday. They are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage who was in those areas at the time to come forward and assist in their investigation.

Anyone with any information can contact Arklow Garda station on 0402 32304, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.