Tributes paid to Cork businessman and Irish Examiner publisher Ted Crosbie

Ted Crosbie was a great grandson of Thomas Crosbie, who became sole proprietor of The Cork Examiner in 1872. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has led the tributes to Cork businessman and newspaper publisher, Ted Crosbie, who died in the early hours of Sunday morning at the age of 91.

Mr Martin said that the late Mr Crosbie was a pioneer of the Irish media through his stewardship of the Thomas Crosbie Holdings Ltd where he served as chief executive for many years overseeing the development of its titles, The Irish Examiner and The Evening Echo.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ted Crosbie, a man whose life was woven into the very fabric of his home city of Cork for more than nine decades,” said Mr Martin.

“As chief executive of the newspaper group including The Irish Examiner and The Evening Echo, Ted was a true pioneer of modern Irish media, with a keen scientific and business mind, and a passion for enriching the charitable, cultural, and social life of his city and country.

“Ted’s rich legacy includes the first full colour national newspapers produced in Ireland, as well as innovations in print and digital technologies that were years ahead of his competitors.”

Mr Martin also recalled the late Mr Crosbie on a personal level and their many encounters and engagements, describing him as “one of the nicest people you could ever meet; witty, erudite and insightful — he was always good company”.

And he recalled that whenever he received any correspondence from Mr Crosbie, it was always about matters that Mr Crosbie felt were important and worthy of correspondence. “Ted had a beautiful writing style, and when he wrote a letter to you, you were left in no doubt how serious he was about the matter at hand.”

“I know his love of newsprint and ink was matched by his love of sailing, and a long association with the Royal Cork Yacht Club. A true gentleman, Ted will be sorely missed in his native city and beyond,” said Mr Martin as he extended his sympathies to Mr Crosbie’s adult children, Tom, Elizabeth, Andrew, Edward, and Sophie on their sad loss.

Born on April 30th 1931, Mr Crosbie was a great grandson of Thomas Crosbie, who became sole proprietor of The Cork Examiner in 1872, and he became one of Cork’s best known business figures, recognised for his innovative technical contributions to printing and publishing.

Mr Crosbie ensured that in the new era of Web Offset printing in the 1970s, The Cork Examiner and The Evening Echo were ahead of all rivals in Ireland, with both papers being the first to have full colour and their reporters being the first to input stories directly into a computer system in 1986.

Keen sailor

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde echoed Mr Martin’s comments regarding the late Mr Crosbie, paying tribute to him for his work as CEO of Thomas Crosbie Holdings Ltd which provided well paying employment for generations of Corkonians over the years.

“We are all very saddened to hear of the passing of the great Ted Crosbie, an icon of Cork business, cultural and social fabric over many decades — on behalf of the people of Cork, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family — may he rest in peace,” said Cllr Forde

Cork Chamber chief executive, Conor Healy also paid tribute to the late Mr Crosbie, saying that he was a leader on Leeside, both in terms of The Irish Examiner Group and the wider business community where he contributed to debates and discourse on commerce in the city over many decades.

A keen sailor and member of the Royal Cork Yacht Club where he served as Admiral in the 1980s, the late Mr Crosbie, who was predeceased by his wife, Gretchen and his daughter, Suzanne, was remembered with great fondness by his good friend and fellow RCYC member, Donal McClement who said the Crosshaven based sailing club would be the poorer for his passing.

Mr McClement said that the late Mr Crosbie was “a top-class sailor in his younger days, sailing at a very high standard” and he recalled that he was still sailing well into his late 80s, only finally giving up on his passion for taking to the seas three years ago just before Covid struck.

“He ended up about ten years ago with a small boat which was his last boat, but he was sailing it right up until just before Covid struck — in practical terms, he was a very good engineer and he was very good on his dinghies, he could do all his own work.

“He had a very strong personality and was not shy about making his views known but he was great character, a fabulous after-dinner speaker, very witty, very droll — he will be very fondly remembered and very sadly missed by everyone at the Royal Cork.”