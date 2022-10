Gardaí are appealing to witnesses or road users who may have video footage, to contact them at Drogheda Garda Station

A motorcyclist in his 50s died on Sunday following a collision in Co Louth. The incident, involving a car and a motorcycle, happened at about 1.15pm on the R132 at Dunleer.

The man’s body was removed from the scene to the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses or road users who may have video footage, to contact them at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.