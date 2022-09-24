Male pedestrian, 20s, killed after being struck by car on motorway near Naas

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after man struck by car on motorway near Naas on Saturday. Photograph: file image

A man in his mid-20s has died after he was struck by a car on the M7 motorway near Naas, Co Kildare, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The man was walking on the motorway when he was hit by a vehicle travelling northbound between Junction 10 and Junction 11. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The occupants of the car did not require hospital treatment.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident. Emergency services and the gardaí were alerted shortly after 4am.

Traffic diversions were in place on the motorway on Saturday morning as garda forensic collision investigators examine the scene. The M7 remained closed to Dublin-bound traffic between J11 (M7/M9) and J10 (Naas South). Traffic on the M7 was being diverted via Newbridge and on the M9 via Kilcullen. Diversions were expected to be in place for much of Saturday morning.

Gardaí are appealing to motorists who may have stopped at the scene of the collision prior to the arrival of the emergency services to make contact. They are also seeking video or dash-cam footage from anyone travelling the motorway in the vicinity in hours prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.