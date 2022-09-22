More Catholics than Protestants in Northern Ireland for first time, census finds

There are more Catholics than Protestants in Northern Ireland for the first time since its creation, according to census results published on Thursday. Photograph: iStock

There are more Catholics than Protestants in Northern Ireland for the first time since its creation, according to census results published on Thursday.

A total of 45.7 per cent of people in the North are either Catholic or from a Catholic background, compared to 43.5 per cent who were Protestant or from other Christian denominations. Some 1.5 per cent come from other non-Christian religions.

The remaining 9.3 per cent of the population – 177,400 people - neither belonged to nor were brought up in any religion. This represented an increase since the last census in 2011, when 5.6 per cent – or 101,2000 people – were recorded in this category.

In 2011, 48 per cent of people were either Protestant or from a Protestant background, compared to 45 per cent who were Catholic.

READ MORE

Initial findings from the census, which was carried out on March 21st, 2021, were released in May and showed Northern Ireland’s population had risen to 1.9 million.

The second set of results, published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, included information on religion, national identity, ethnicity, language and passports.

The census results showed that there has been a dramatic increase in the number of people holding an Irish passport solely or jointly since the last census in 2011.

The number of people holding an Ireland passport solely or jointly increased from 375,800 people in 2011 to 614,300 people in 2021, an increase of 63.5 per cent, which is consistent with the increased demand for Irish passports since Brexit.

The numbers holding a UK passport solely or jointly decreased slightly from 1.07 million in 2011 to 1 million in the latest census.

On the question of identity, the percentage of people identifying solely or with other nationalities as Irish was 33 per cent, an increase from 28.4 per cent in 2011.

The percentage identifying solely or jointly as British decreased from 48.4 per cent in 2011 to 42.8 per cent in the same period. Those identifying solely or jointly as Northern Irish rose slightly from 29.4 per cent in 2011 to 31.5 per cent last year.