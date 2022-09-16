Three fire crews deal with major blaze at Galway battery technology facility

Fire crews from three stations dealing with a major fire at Xerotech in Claregalway on Friday. Photograph: Liam Burke/Press 22

Fire crews from three stations have been dealing with a major fire at a commercial premises in Co Galway on Friday.

The blaze was reported at around 11.30am at the Xerotech facility in the Claregalway Corporate Park.

Units of Galway Fire and Rescue Service from Galway city, Athenry and Tuam stations are dealing with the fire.

Fire crews at the Xerotech facility in Claregalway on Friday. Photograph: Liam Burke/Press 22

Staff were safely evacuated from the premises to fire assembly points, while employees from neighbouring businesses were also requested to leave their buildings as a precaution. Workers and other onlookers were also requested to move from an area in front of the building to the rear as a precaution.

It is understood that the fire has been largely brought under control; however, fire crews continue to spray water inside one area of building believed to contain lithium batteries.

Xerotech, a leading supplier of advanced battery systems, only recently announced a significant expansion of operations at its Claregalway manufacturing facility.