UK retailers in Ireland not expected to close for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

UK-headquartered retailers operating in Ireland are not expected to close their stores for the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

Holiday destination Center Parcs in Longford said customers will not have their experience disrupted by the funeral after controversy over its arrangements in Britain.

Center Parcs, which operates five holiday destinations in Britain and one in Ireland, caused a wave of protest on social media this week when it first announced that all visitors in the UK would be asked to leave the venues on Monday during the queen’s funeral.

Centre Parcs initially announced that guests would have to leave by 10am on Monday, even if they are in the middle of their stay, and will not be able to return until the same time on Tuesday morning. However, on Tuesday evening, after an outcry on social media, the company reviewed its position, allowing guests to stay on the villages rather than having to leave and return on Tuesday. It said there would be no facilities available in its holiday villages on Monday and would offer a discount to customers to reflect this.

The company is still asking people who were due to arrive on Monday to delay their arrival until the following day.

However, a spokesman for the business said the Irish operations would operate as normal on Monday. “Center Parcs Longford Forest won’t be closed on Monday and is operating as usual,” he said.

Attempts to secure a formal response from a number of British retailers were not successful. The British Embassy referred questions to the advice for businesses and citizens in the UK, which was published on the British government website.

The British Irish Chamber of Commerce said any such closures would be a matter for the individual businesses concerned and the chamber was not offering any form of guidance.

Tesco and Boots, which are closing their stores in the UK for the funeral, are not expected to close their Irish operations. However, a source close to the multiples said many high-street retailers operating here and in Britain “did not want to be part of this conversation”.