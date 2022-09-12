Ireland

Irish-based runner dies after being struck by car in Madrid

Father-of-four and Austrian native Thomas Bubendorfer was a talented ultra marathon runner

Thomas Bubendorfer died while out for a run in Madrid. Photograph: Twitter

Sarah Burns
Mon Sep 12 2022 - 10:16

An Austrian man living in Ireland was killed last week after he was hit by a car while out running in Madrid.

Father-of-four Thomas Bubendorfer, who ran the ‘Diary of a Rubbish Marathon Runner’ blog, died last Tuesday, his wife Niamh Swan confirmed on social media over the weekend. “Last Tuesday my life was forever changed,” she wrote.

“We were married 25 years with four children and still so much in love. There are no words,” she said.

It is understood Mr Bubendorfer lived in Bray with his family and was a talented marathon and ultra marathon runner and had represented Austria in such races. He previously lived in Co Kerry.

Sarah Burns is a reporter for The Irish Times

