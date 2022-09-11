Aer Lingus systems issue resolved but passenger fury over cancellations mounts

Aer Lingus once again apologised to customers 'for the severe disruption caused yesterday by the unavailability of our key systems for check-in, boarding and our website'. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Aer Lingus has said that it is operating the “vast majority” of its flights to and from Ireland after a day of chaos which saw thousands of passengers stranded and dozens of flights cancelled due to a system failure.

However, passengers caught up in the systems meltdown have reacted furiously to suggestions that things have returned to normal with many taking to social media to point out that they remain stranded overseas.

Others have highlighted the difficulties making contact with the airline using any of its channels and have accused Aer Lingus of effectively abandoning them at home and abroad.

People caught up in the chaos were still fuming as the airline got its systems back up and running.

“How do you plan to bring passengers currently stuck abroad home? Can someone from Aer Lingus please actually give some guidance. It’s not enough to simply say you can freely reschedule, it’s your responsibility to get passengers home following your system failure,” wrote would-be traveller Dan Lyons on Twitter.

“The hotel we were brought to have no clue whats going on, call centre unable to advise after you eventually get through after over two hours (if you’re not hung up on), DMs unanswered. What is the contingency plan here?”

Hannah Carton said she had yet to put on a new flight home from Rome. “Trying to reach out all night. Friend on same flight was rearranged for new flight on Wednesday! We were due home [on Saturday night].”

It was the same story for Michelle Doyle who is in Bulgaria. “Stranded in Bourgas and being told next available flight is Saturday 17th! This is beyond unacceptable and we are being spoken to like we are being unreasonable! Surely it is the responsibility of Aer Lingus to get us home sooner than this, we can’t afford to stay here another week!”

Derek Walsh was also stranded in Bulgaria. “We are stuck and there are no flights out until Saturday. We’ve being trying to contact customer care since last night no response. We can’t change our flight as the flight no longer exists on the app. An absolute disgrace.”

“I cannot get through to your call centre,” posted Elaine Vash. “I’m rebooked on a flight today after a nightmare evening last night at George Best airport! I was told to use the same booking ref and I’m trying to check in for my flight today but your system tells me I’ve already flown!”

Margaret Delaney called the airline “a disgrace” for telling passengers that they can get a refund or rebook your flight, something she said was “absolute lies”.

“No one is answering phone so only choice you have is to completely book new flight on line and pay again so it’s not true to say you can change your flight for free,” Ms Delaney said.

In a statement, issued on Sunday morning, the airline played down the scale of the crisis that has swamped it over the weekend.

It said that things were returning to normal with only one return Lanzarote flight and a return flight to and from Newark cancelled today.

It said its UK and European flights were departing on time on Sunday morning although it warned that “some delays [were] possible on our transatlantic flights later today as a result of yesterday’s disruption”.

It said all customers should “come to the airports at the normal time for their scheduled flights”.

Aer Lingus once again apologised to customers “for the severe disruption caused yesterday by the unavailability of our key systems for check-in, boarding and our website”.

It said the system outage was caused by “a break in connectivity in services from a UK network provider” but stressed that all its systems “are now back online enabling normal services today”.

It added that while customers impacted by yesterday’s disruption can apply for a refund or change their travel plans, free of charge through aerlingus.com, or contact it through its call centres and social media channels, delays in getting through are likely.

“We have made additional customer service agents available to deal with high call volumes – please bear with us as we try to service all customer queries,” it said.

Some 51 flights were cancelled over the course of Saturday with the number of travelling passengers involved estimated as 5,000.

Flights grounded included to and from London’s Heathrow with Gatwick, Rome, Frankfurt, Corfu, Düsseldorf, Berlin, Nice, Paris, Venice, Izmir, Santorini and Burgas among the other destinations affected.

Routes between Aer Lingus bases in Cork, Shannon and Belfast as well as regional flights operated by Emerald Airlines were also “planned to operate... albeit with delays and risk of short-notice cancellations”.