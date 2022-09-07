Gardai locate suspected hit-and-run vehicle used in fatal incident

A vehicle suspected of being involved in a fatal hit and run incident has been found by gardai and a man has been arrested.

The body of Frank Nulty (57) from Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan was discovered by the side of the road on the N3 in Billis is by a cyclist on Friday, August 19th.

Gardaí in Bailieborough investigating the incident said on Tuesday they had located the vehicle suspected of being involved. It has been seized and a technical examination has been completed.

A man, aged in his late 30s was arrested on Tuesday evening and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. He can be detained for a period of up to 24 hours. Investigations are ongoing.