Driver in his 80s dies following Co Limerick road collision

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward

A man in his 80s has died in following a two-car road collision in Co Limerick.

The victim was the driver in one of the cars which collided with another on the N21 at Ballingowan, Newcastle West in Co Limerick. The incident occurred at about 4.15pm on Thursday afternoon.

The road was closed on Wednesday night to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in the area between 4.00pm and 4.30pm with camera footage (including dash-cam), to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Newcastle West Garda station on 069-20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.