Primary school teachers’ union recommends acceptance of public sector pay offer

INTO president John Driscoll is urging every eligible member to vote as the outcome will have significant impact on their salary this year and next. Photograph: PA

The Central Executive Committee of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) has recommended acceptance of the public sector pay deal.

The union met on Monday to discuss the latest pay offer from Government and the executive has taken the decision to ballot the 43,000 members in the Republic of Ireland, and to recommend acceptance of the deal.

An online ballot of the membership will take place from Thursday, September 22nd to Wednesday, September 28th. The result will be announced after this.

The union said it would provide a detailed informational pamphlet (Eolas) which would be available online on Tuesday, setting out the terms of the proposed deal for members.

INTO president John Driscoll said that every eligible member was encouraged to vote as the outcome would have significant impact on their salary this year and next.

“Our members are living through an incredibly difficult cost-of-living crisis,” he said. “It was absolutely the right decision to trigger the review clause of Building Momentum, in light of the impact of spiralling inflation on workers’ ability to make ends meet.

“After prolonged and intensive negotiations, we finally have proposals we can recommend, which our key negotiators believe are the best available at this time. I am urging all INTO members to support this deal by voting yes in order to secure the salary increases that have been negotiated. This union will continue working to support our members, who like all workers have been struggling for the last year.”