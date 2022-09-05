‘Horrendous’ triple homicide will leave its mark on Tallaght community

Family members and school friends place balloons and flowers at a memorial as gardaí continue their investigations this morning into the deaths of two twins and a teenage girl at a house on Rossfield Avenue, Tallaght on Saturday night. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Throughout Monday locals arrived at St Aidan’s Parish Church in Tallaght to pray for the young siblings who were killed nearby in violent circumstances over the weekend.

Brookfield parish priest Fr Bill O’Shaughnessy offered a “listening ear and a shoulder to cry on”. But, he said, there is no magic wand to wish away the devastation caused by the violent deaths of eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley and their 18-year-old sister Lisa Cash.

No community can be prepared for such “horrendous acts of violence, particularly on such young people”, he said.

The incident at a house on Rossfield Avenue, Brookfield, Tallaght, unfolded over a period of at least an hour and was said to have been witnessed by dozens of people, including children who knew the siblings.

Late on Saturday night the chief suspect, who is in his 20s, barricaded himself into the house, and allegedly attacked the victims, all of whom were known to him.

A fourth sibling, a 14-year-old boy, managed to escape, apparently by jumping from an upstairs window, which caused him injuries.

On Sunday, while Fr O’Shaughnessy was preparing for the morning Mass, many churchgoers were only then learning about the details of the gruesome tragedy that had unfolded overnight a few streets away.

No words are adequate when thinking of such an “unnatural act”, said the priest.

“Our first priority is to pray for the area here now. An evil act like this will leave its mark on the community and it is not easy for it to leave our minds, particularly for those who were so closely involved in this,” he said.

Fr O’Shaughnessy comforted those who arrived on Monday, some in tears, others shaking their heads as the same words rolled off their tongues: “shocking”, “horrible”, “unthinkable” were the deaths.

At lunchtime, the laughter and shouts of children at play drifted over to the church car park from the adjacent schoolyard of St Aidan’s Senior National School.

Christy and Chelsea had joined the school as third class pupils last week, after progressing from St Brigid’s Junior National School, which is based on the same grounds.

Already, staff at St Aidan’s noticed that Christy was very sporty, enjoying playing football with his friends during break times, said Iggy Keane, chairman of the school’s board of management.

The late children’s classmates and the school’s staff are being supported by two psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Services, he said.

“It is a very sad situation ... There has been extraordinary calm and resilience among the students this morning,” he said.

The mayor of South Dublin County Council, Cllr Emma Murphy, said devastation was sinking into the community on Monday as the shock began to wear off.

“Adults are unable to comprehend what happened and are now trying to explain to the children why their schoolfriends are not in school today and why there are empty chairs,” she said.

There has been a collective supportive response to the incident, with people pulling together to try to find some solace, she said. But the situation will have a “very real, lasting impact” on Tallaght, she added.

The house around the corner on Rossfield Avenue, where the victims lived and were killed, was still cordoned off on Monday morning. Flowers lay at the scene, with messages describing broken hearts and heaven’s new angels.

A shop worker at a local grocery said the young twins popped in daily, regularly purchasing groceries for their mother. The worker was “devastated” to hear the “most pleasant” siblings would not be visiting again.

“They were just gorgeous,” she said, adding that Christy always looked out for his sister. Their older sister Lisa was softly spoken and was always very polite, the woman added.

The principal of St Aidan’s Community School, Kevin Shortall, described Lisa as a “beautiful young girl” who was highly regarded by staff and students there.

Ms Cash was “very diligent and hard-working”, having studied very hard for her Leaving Certificate in 2021, he added.

She was a “lovely, lovely person and a lovely big sister to her brothers and sisters”, he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland radio programme.

“You just feel a sense of loss, but also a sense of urgency and a sense of responsibility to reach out and see what you can do,” he said.