Post offices unlikely to offer ‘additional State services’

Additional government services are unlikely to be provided through post offices after government departments and agencies were “unable to identify services” which could be offered “more effectively and efficiently” across the post office network, a new report has noted.

The report, from an interdepartmental group with other members such as Revenue and the Road Safety Authority, found government bodies are in fact “reviewing services” provided in person with a view to “reducing reliance on offline channels”.

There was also no “strong interest” expressed by departments or An Post in providing a one-stop shop mechanism for government services through the network.

“Neither the departments and agencies represented, nor An Post, have expressed a strong interest in the One-Stop Shop approach to delivering ‘offline’ services through the Post Office Network,” the report said.

A €10 million low-cost loan was provided to An Post earlier this year after postmasters warned that more than 200 branches could close if the Government did not intervene. Politicians have long called for additional government services to be provided via the post office network as a means to support the sector which many see as vital to rural communities in particular.

In-person facilities such as ATM machines and meetings with bank officials have become increasingly difficult for citizens to access as more services move online. Earlier this summer AIB had to reverse a decision to remove 70 ATMs nationwide after a backlash.

The report looked at whether or not the An Post network, which has more than 900 offices nationwide, could be used as a one-stop shop to provide other government services such as renewing motor tax. Finalised in December, but only published in the last couple of weeks, the report said departments and agencies were “unable to identify services” which could be offered more effectively and efficiently across the post office network.

Digital infrastructure

An Post has diversified its offering in recent years by providing financial services under the An Post Money brand, including NTMA state savings, foreign exchange, and current accounts. An Post also already provides a range of government services. “Nevertheless, the provision of many of these services through the post office network is in decline,” noted the report.

There was a recognition that not every person wanted or could access services online. The report said there “may be merit” in providing services through a one-stop-shop mechanism. “Depending on the scale of any such proposal, An Post, with its recent investment in digital infrastructure and skills and geographic spread, is well placed to partner with departments and agencies in providing services in addressing these gaps and opportunities.”

The Department of Transport said it may be in a position to allow people to pay their motor tax at a post office, with the Department of Social Protection and Revenue also committing to exploring the feasibility of providing additional services via the post office network.

However, the report said services offered in locations such as Intreo and road safety authority centres often require “detailed private discussions” on “sensitive or personal matters” and would not be appropriate to a public space.