Couple attacked at home by group of men in Co Cork

A couple have been attacked at their home by a group of men in the Innishmore housing estate in Ballincollig, Co Cork in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The alarm was raised and paramedics and gardaí arrived at the scene.

The man and woman (20s) were transferred to Cork University Hospital having sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the assault which occurred shortly before 1am on Tuesday.

The area has been sealed off for a forensic examination. Gardaí have opened an investigation into the incident and are carrying out door-to-door inquiries. There is no known motive for the attack.

Members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have information are asked to contact gardaí in Ballincollig on 021 4214680, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.