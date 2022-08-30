Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of the Church of Ireland THE ELEVENTH SUNDAY AFTER TRINITY 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 EUCHARIST - Preacher: The Revd M.D.Gardner, M.A., B.Th., Prebendary of Maynooth. 15.15 EVENING PRAYER said in the Lady Chapel. EUCHARIST at 11.05 Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday. EVENING PRAYER at 17.30 said in the Lady Chapel Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Thursday and Friday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie

CHURCH OF IRELAND

All Saints Church, Belfast is located on University Street (near to Queens University) and Sunday Services are at 11:30am (St. Nicholas Church, Lisburn Road) and 7:30pm (ASC, University Street). We are proud to be hosting UniChurch Belfast every Sunday evening. This has a more relaxed feel and contemporary style. Join us for tea and coffee afterwards. You will be most welcome. Rev Trevor Johnston. Visit www.ascbelfast.com

All Saints Church, Dublin - Eucharistic Service is at 9:30am each Sunday. On the 4th Sunday of each month there is a Family Service at 10am. Wednesdays at 10am (Eucharistic Service). An evening service is held on the 2nd Sunday of each month (Wholeness and Healing Service). We are located on the Howth Road, next to Raheny Village, Dublin 5. All Welcome. Rev. Norman McCausland. Visit http://allsaintsraheny.org for more information

Ardamine Group, Co Wexford Monamolin 9.00am Ardamine, Kiltennel Kilmuckridge 10.15am Clonevan 11.30am Kilnamanagh 11.45am

Bailieborough Group of Parishes - we are a group of four Church of Ireland parishes around in Co. Cavan. Our services are open to everyone in the community, and will take place at the following times: 9:30am at Shercock and 9:30am at Mullagh (Service and Sunday Club), 10:45am at Bailieborough (Service and Sunday Club) and 12 noon at Knockbride (Service Sunday Club). Tea and Coffee after each service (except Shercock). All welcome. For more information, find us on Facebook or at http://www.bailieborough.kilmore.anglican.org -Rector: Rev Ian Horner

Bangor Parish Church, Co. Down. Eleventh Sunday after Trinity. Traditional Service at 10am and Contemporary Service at 11:30am; with refreshments served between each service. There is also a 7pm Service for Young Adults. We are located at the junction of Hamilton Road and Castle Street, Bangor, Co. Down, and you can also access our services online. For more information, visit: bangorparishchurch.org.uk

Christ Church Bray Sunday Service is at 11am and also available to view live stream at www.churchservices.tv/christchurchbray. For full details of services please refer to our website www.christchurchbray.ie

Crinken Church, (St. James), Bray, Co. Wicklow. Eleventh Sunday after Trinity. Sunday 28th August at 11am. Rector, Trevor Stevenson. We seek to honour God and share the love of Jesus in our community in the power of the Holy Spirit. We are located on the old Dublin Road, half way between Bray and Shankill. For more information, visit; https://crinken.com

Enniscorthy and Monart (Union of Parishes) - Sunday 28th August, Eleventh Sunday after Trinity. 9:30am at St. Peters Church, Monart (Holy Communion), and 11am at St. Marys Church, Enniscorthy (Morning Prayer). SATURDAY 27th August at 7pm in St. John’s Church, Clone (Holy Communion). Midweek Holy Communion in St. Mary’s Church every Thursday at 10:30am. For more information, visit https://www.enniscorthymonart.com -Rector: Rev. Cannon Nicola Halford.

Immanuel Church, Dublin City, meets every Sunday at 11am in the Irish Church Missions building, 28 Bachelors Walk, Dublin 1. We extend a warm welcome to people from every race and nation and background. Pastor Kieron Lynch. For more details, visit: www.immanuelchurchdublin.org

Kill O The Grange, Dublin, is an evangelical church, belonging to the Church of Ireland, and rooted in the community. Services are on Sundays at 9:30am (Holy Communion), 10:15am for Coffee, Fellowship and Prayer (School Car Park), and 11am (indoor Gathering). Wednesdays at 10:30am (Holy Communion Service). We are also open on Thursdays for private prayer from 10am to 12 noon. Visit http://kotg.ie to find out more. Rev. Alan Breen

St Anne’s, Dawson Street, Dublin City - Sunday Service is at 11am (alternately Matins and Eucharist) with full choir. Christians of all traditions are welcome to participate in all services and to receive the sacrament of Holy Communion. Saint Anne’s is currently open Wednesday to Friday from 11am to 2pm for private prayer and visitors.

St Audoen Cornmarket 9.30 Bellringing. 10.00 Eucharist (every Sunday). Access on foot through St Audoen’s Park. The OPW Visitor Centre is open to the public every day.

St Catherine St James Donore Avenue Saturday 27 August, 11.00 Holy Baptism (Church of South India). Sunday 28 August, 11.30 Service of the Word (Eleventh Sunday after Trinity).

St Catherine’s, Thomas St, Dublin City 11am in person or online. Visit our website at http://www.saintcatherines.ie/ for further information.

St John the Baptist, Clontarf, Dublin - Sundays at 8:30am (Holy Communion) and 10:30am (as announced). Wednesday morning services take place in the Parish Centre at 10:30am. To find out more, visit, https://clontarf.dublin.anglican.org -Revd Lesley Robinson

St John the Evangelist, Coolock, Dublin -Sunday Service is at 11am, and all are welcome. Our church building is located on the Tonlegee Road, close to the junction with Springdale Road. Rector: Rev. Norman McCausland. Further details are found at http://www.coolock.dublin.anglican.org/

St John the Evangelist, Park Avenue, Sandymount Sunday 28th August - Trinity 11: Sung Eucharist 11 a.m. www.sandymount.dublin.anglican.org

St Mary’s Parish, Howth, Co. Dublin. 10:30am. Family Holy Communion. A gentle celebration of Holy Communion for all of the Church family. Jeremiah 1: 4-10, Luke 13: 10-17 Visit: www.stmaryshowth.com for further details. Revd Philip Heak, Rector

PRESBYTERIAN

About The Presbyterian Church in Ireland --The Presbyterian form of the Christian faith is best described as Reformed; with its strong emphasis on the Sovereignty of God, the Kingship of Christ and the authority of the Bible. For more information, and for a full list of congregations around the whole island of Ireland, visit: www.presbyterianireland.org

Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church, Dublin City -Sunday at 11am in person or online. All Welcome, Rev Sam Mawhinney. Church is located at the intersection of Earlsfort Terrace and Adelaide Road, Dublin 2. To find out more, visit: www.adelaideroadchurch.ie

Arklow Presbyterian Church Co. Wicklow. Join us online or in person at 10am, with tea and coffee after the service. We are located on the Dublin Road, about half a mile (800m) north of the Avoca Bridge. Programme for children during the service. All are welcome. Visit us at http://arklowpresbyterianchurch.com -Rev Michael Anderson

Athy and Carlow Presbyterian Churches - 10am at Dublin Road, Athy and 11:30am at Athy Road, Carlow Town. (known locally as Scots Church). Carlow Presbyterian Church has a midweek fellowship night on Wednesdays at 8pm. Rev. Stephen Rea. All are welcome. Visit: www.carlowscotspc.ie

Cahir Presbyterian Church, Co. Tipperary, meets at 12 noon at Abbey Street. Church building is located on the left-hand-side, just before the railway bridge. All Welcome. Rev William Montgomery, Fermoy Presbyterian.

Christ Church, Rathgar, Dublin - Sunday at 10:30am. Rev. Purvis Campbell. Located at the junction of Rathgar Road and Highfield Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6. Everyone welcome. To find out more, visit www.christchurchrathgar.org

Clontarf and Scots, Dublin -Sunday Service is at 11am. We are located opposite Clontarf Road DART Station. Rev Lorraine Ritchie. All Welcome. Visit www.clontarfchurch.ie to find out more.

Cootehill, Drum and Kilmount, Co. Monaghan at 10am, Cootehill, Co. Cavan at 11:15am, and Kilmount Co. Cavan at 12:30pm. Rev Daryl Edwards

Corboy Presbyterian Church, Co. Longford. We would like to invite you on Sundays at 10am to our Christ-centred worship service. Rev Daniel Reyes-Martin. We are located just off the N4; a little over 3 miles (5km) from Edgeworthstown. For more information, visit: corboychurch.com -we would be delighted to welcome you.

Cork -Aghada and Trinity Churches ...10am at Church Road, Upper Aghada, Co. Cork (about 20 mins south of Midleton) and 11:45am at Little William Street, Cork City (off York Street). All are welcome. Rev Richie Cronin. Visit our websites: Facebook.com/AghadaPresbyterian and www.presbyteriancork.com

Donabate and Balbriggan, Co. Dublin. We meet at 10:30am at Donabate and Portrane Community Centre and at 4:30pm at Balbriggan Clubs Community Centre. Everyone is welcome. Rev. Andy Carroll. Visit www.donabatepc.org to find out more and for directions

Donegal Town - Sunday at 11:30am at Meetinghouse Street, Donegal. Rev Stephen Richmond. All Welcome. Visit: http://donegaltownpresbyterianchurch.com for more information, or Telephone: 074 9721 113

Drogheda Presbyterian Church 10:30am. Rev Damien Burke. All Welcome. We are located at Colpe Road, Drogheda (South) Co. Meath. Visit www.droghedapresbyterian.ie -for regular updates, visit: www.facebook.com/droghedapresbyterianchurch

Dundalk Presbyterian Church, Co. Louth. 11am at Jocelyn Street. Rev Jonathan Porter -all welcome. Visit facebook.com/dundalkpresbyterianchurch

Dún Laoghaire Presbyterian Church, Co. Dublin. 11am at York Road. For more information, visit: https://dl-pc.org/ or our Facebook page for regular updates, and online streaming.

Enniskillen Presbyterian Church, Co. Fermanagh. Sunday at 11am, in person or online. We are located at East Bridge Street, Enniskillen. Our aim is to be a church which glorifies God; by enabling people to become mature disciples of Jesus Christ. We would love to see you at our Sunday Services and promise you a warm welcome. Visit: https://enniskillenpresbyterianchurch.co.uk/ Rev David Cupples.

Fermoy Presbyterian Church, Co. Cork. We meet on Sunday mornings at 10am for worship, teaching, prayer and fellowship. Our mission is to make disciples of Jesus by regularly meeting together to pray, study the Bible, worship and share our lives with each other and the local community. All are welcome. Rev William Montgomery. To find out more, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/fermoypresbyterian

Findlaters (Abbey Presbyterian Church) 11am at Parnell Square, Dublin City. Rev Alan Boal. All welcome. Abbey exists to share Gods purpose; becoming more Christ-like as we go, and show the Gospel to the City. To find out more, visit: www.abbeychurch.ie

First Monaghan Presbyterian Church is located at Old Cross Square, Monaghan Town, and our Sunday Service is at 11:30am in person or via live stream. To find out more, visit: https://www.firstmonaghanpci.org -Rev. Alan McQuade.

First Portadown Presbyterian Church, Co. Armagh. Morning Service is at 11am and Sunday Evening Service is at 6:30pm. Pre-booking is essential. We meet at Watson Street, Portadown, and you can be assured of a warm welcome. Rev. Robin Brown. To find out more, visit: www.firstportadown.org

Glennan and Monaghan (Ballyalbany) Glennan Church meets at 10:30am at Glaslough, Co. Monaghan and Ballyalbany Church meets at 11:45am for tea and coffee followed by the service at 12 noon. Ballyalbany is located on the northern side of Monaghan Town. All are welcome. Rev. Stephen McNie. For more information and how to find us, visit: www.facebook.com/glennan.church or www.facebook.com/ballyalbany

Greystones Presbyterian Church, Co. Wicklow. 11am at Trafalgar Road, Greystones; opposite St. Bridgets School. Rev. Gary Mc Dowell. All Welcome. To find out more, visit: www.greystonespc.org

Howth and Malahide Presbyterian Church, Co. Dublin. 10am at Malahide and 11:45am in Howth. Rev Alastair Dunlop. Everyone is welcome to join us, as we share in the Good News of our Lord Jesus Christ. Programme for children during the service. You are welcome to join us for tea and coffee after the service. Visit: www.hmpchurch.org to find out more

Kilkenny City 11am. All Welcome. Further information available at: www.kilkennychurch.com

Lucan Presbyterian Church, Co. Dublin. 10:30am, Main Street, Lucan. Rev. Richard Houston. For more information, and to pre-book your attendance, visit; www.lpc.ie

Maynooth Presbyterian Church, is known locally as Maynooth Community Church; and meets together for worship on Sundays at 10:30am at Manor Mills Shopping Centre, Maynooth, Co. Kildare. On the first Sunday of the month we celebrate the Lords Supper (Communion). Rev Keith McCrory. Free parking is available in the underground car park and the service takes place on the 1st Floor. To find out more, visit http://maynoothcc.org

Mountmellick and Tullamore 10am at Mountmellick Methodist Church (Parnell Street) and 12 noon at High Street, Tullamore. Rev. William Hayes. We are a warm, open, multi-national and welcoming church made up of people dedicated to serving Jesus in our community; and telling others about his love for them. All are welcome. For further information, visit: mountmellickpresbyterian.org or tullamorepresbyterian.org

Mullingar, Co. Westmeath. Sunday at 11:30am. We are located at Raithin -opposite the Educate Together National School. Visit https://www.mullingarpresbyterian.com to find out more...

Naas Presbyterian Church, Co. Kildare. Sundays at 11am. Rev Mark Proctor. The church building is near the Post Office on Main Street, and opposite the Town Hall. For further information, visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/NaasPCI

Sligo Presbyterian Church - we meet at 11:30am at Church Street, Sligo Town. Rev David Clarke. A warm welcome awaits you. Visit: sligopresbyterianchurch.ie or facebook.com/sligopresbyterianchurch

Smithborough Presbyterian Church, Co. Monaghan. 10am. Rev. Alan McQuade. We are located 6 miles (10km) west of Monaghan Town on the N54 toward Clones. On arrival in Smithborough, turn right toward Roslea (just before the petrol station) and we are located a further 100 yds on the right. You will be most welcome. Visit Facebook (Smithborough Presbyterian Church) to find our more.

St Andrew’s Belfast -bat the very heart of St. Andrews are two goals: to worship God, and to make and grow disciples of Jesus. All that we do as a church is focused on these two goals. We meet on Sundays at 11am at Rosetta Road, Belfast. For more information, visit: https://www.standrewsbelfast.com/

St Andrew’s Blackrock, Co. Dublin. Sundays at 9.45am for a traditional service of prayer and praise with contemporary Bible-based preaching. During the service there is a creche and Junior Church for children and young people aged 5 to 15 years. For more information, visit https://standrewschurchblackrock.ie -Rev Andrew Gill

St Andrew’s, Bray, Co. Wicklow. 11:30am at corner of Eglinton Road and Quinsborough Road, Bray, Co. Wicklow. All Welcome. Visit standrewschurchbray.com for more information. Rev. Andrew Gill

Wexford and Enniscorthy churches meet at 10am at Ann Street, Wexford Town, (Beside the Post Office) and 12 noon at Mill Park Road, Enniscorthy. For regular updates, and to find out more, visit: www.facebook.com/wexfordpresbyterians

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church in Ireland -The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you, visit https://irishmethodist.org

Belfast Central Mission - BCM is made up of two congregations -Grosvenor Hall and the nearby Sandy Row. Grosvenor Hall congregation meet for Sunday Worship at 11am each week. Lunchtime prayers each weekday at 1:15pm and Communion very Wednesday at 8am. Please do call in if you are in Belfast. For further information about our Christmas Services, visit: belfastcentralmission.org

Bray Methodist Church, Co. Wicklow. 10am at Florence Road, Bray. Rev Mark Forsyth.

Clontarf Methodist Church, Dublin. 11:30am. All Welcome. Rev. Ivor Owens. Our church building is located at the bottom of St. Lawrences Road at Clontarf Road.

Dublin Central Mission (Abbey Street Methodist Church) Sunday Service is at 11am and Zoom fellowship meetings are on Sundays and Tuesdays at 7:30pm. Visit dublincentralmission.ie to find out more. BLANCHARDSTOWN Methodist Church began in November 2008 as an outreach project of DCM. Since its formation, it has grown into a thriving, community-focused church, now located in the heart of Tyrrelstown. It serves an area of nearly 100,000 people and is home to a young and diverse community. Visit: https://blanchardstownmethodistchurch.com

Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dun Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services can also be accessed online at www.dlmc.org

Dundrum Methodist Church Sunday Service is at 10:30am, with tea and coffee served afterwards. Tuesday night Bible study is currently on Zoom from 8pm. For further details, visit: https://dundrummethodist.ie -Minister, Rev. Stephen Taylor

Monaghan, Aughnacloy, and Ballynanny 1st and 3rd Sunday at Dawson Street, Monaghan at 10:30am, 2nd and 4th Sunday at Moore Street, Aughnacloy at 10:30am, and each Sunday at 12 noon at Ballynanny Road, Ballygawley. Rotating on 5th Sunday as announced. All Welcome. Minister, Rev. William Newell.

Sutton Methodist Church, Co. Dublin. 10am. We are located at the corner of Howth Road and Church Road, about a quarter mile on the Howth side of Sutton Cross. All Welcome. Rev. Ivor Owens.

Wicklow Methodist Church 11:45am at New Street, Convent Road, Wicklow Town. All Welcome. Rev Mark Forsyth.

BAPTIST

Association of Baptist Churches in Ireland is a Gospel Partnership of 117 independent local churches who have voluntarily agreed to work together. These churches represent a Baptist community of over 20,000 across Ireland -North and South. For further information and for a full list of congregations, please visit: www.baptistsinireland.org