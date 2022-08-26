Number of homeless people in the State hits record high

A file image of a homeless person gathering up their sleeping bag outside a door at the Bank of Ireland on College Green, Dublin. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/ The Irish Times

The number of homeless people in the State has reached a record high of 10,568 people which includes 3,137 children.

The number of people categorised as homeless in July is up 76 on the 10,492 figure recorded in June. The previous highest total was 10,514 in October 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 71 per cent of homeless (7,548 people) are in the greater Dublin area.

Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin blamed the rise in homelessness on the policies pursued by the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien particularly in April last year when he ended the Covid-19 ban on evictions.

Since then, child homelessness has increased by 43 per cent, family homelessness by 30 per cent and single person homeless by 13 per cent, Mr Ó Broin said.

He proposed an emergency ban on evictions and an obligation on councils to put in place a homeless prevention plan for all households with notices to quit.

He also recommended an expansion of the tenant in situ scheme where councils buy rental properties of those threatened with eviction.

Focus Ireland policy director Mike Allen said there needs to be pause on evictions for up to six months or else the problem with get worse.

“There has to be a pause on notice of termination. Terminations should be paused while we gauge what is an appropriate scale of response while we assess where we are at,” he said.

“There is nothing on the horizon that is suggesting that it is going to get any better.”

The Residential Tenancies Board has revealed that 2,798 landlords left the rental market in the first six months of 2022. Mr Allen said it was an “extraordinarily high number” and a normal number would be closer to 1,000.

He suggested the Government must introduce tax incentives to landlord to keep them in the market. Tax relief on rental incomes over a seven year period and a lower capital gains tax for landlords who sell to local authorities or the State should be considered.

The Simon Communities of Ireland are calling for 5,000 vacant properties to be brought back into use, through the Repair and Lease Scheme for people in homelessness and on the social housing waiting list as well as increased funding towards homeless prevention and reformed HAP rates.