Ireland

Cyclist killed in Co Kildare road traffic incident

Man in 60s and articulated tractor unit involved in collision in Clane on Saturday morning

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The incident took place on the Millicent Road at approximately 8.15am on Saturday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sat Aug 20 2022 - 17:35

A cyclist has been killed in a road traffic incident in Co Kildare.

The incident took place on the Millicent Road in Clane at approximately 8.15am on Saturday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the scene where a cyclist, a man in his 60s, and an articulated tractor unit were involved in a collision.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garda forensic investigators completed a technical examination of the area and gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been on the Millicent Road between 8am and 8.30am with information relating to the collision to contact them.

LATEST STORIES