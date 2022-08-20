Cyclist killed in Co Kildare road traffic incident

The incident took place on the Millicent Road at approximately 8.15am on Saturday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A cyclist has been killed in a road traffic incident in Co Kildare.

The incident took place on the Millicent Road in Clane at approximately 8.15am on Saturday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the scene where a cyclist, a man in his 60s, and an articulated tractor unit were involved in a collision.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garda forensic investigators completed a technical examination of the area and gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been on the Millicent Road between 8am and 8.30am with information relating to the collision to contact them.