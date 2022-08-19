Ireland

Man dies after hit-and-run incident in Co Cavan

Body of a man in his 50s found by road user along N3 near Billis Bridge

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident which took place on the N3 near Billis Bridge to come forward, and to any person who is aware of a vehicle with unexplained damage in the wider Cavan area. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Fri Aug 19 2022 - 21:54

A man in his 50s has died following a hit-and-run incident in Co Cavan on Friday.

The body of a man was found shortly after 12pm on Friday in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan. The man’s body was discovered by a road user along the N3 near Billis Bridge.

It is understood the incident occurred sometime between 10pm on Thursday and 12pm on Friday.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead. His body has been removed to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital.

Following an examination of the area, it was identified that the man was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene, gardaí said.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward, and to any person who is aware of a vehicle with unexplained damage in the wider Cavan area.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who were on the N3 in Ballyjamesduff between 10pm on Thursday and 12pm on Friday and who observed any unusual activity in the area.

Any drivers who may have camera footage (including dashcam) who were travelling in the area between these hours is asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Jade Wilson is a reporter for The Irish Times

